Grab a photo with the Grinch

He’s back…

Albany’s favorite Clinton County News Christmas character is back for a stay during these final days of 2020.

The News Grinch is back in the front window of the Clinton County News on Washington Street for everyone’s enjoyment, proclaiming once again, that when he reads the Clinton County News, he feels less like a Grinch.

During this strange year of 2020, while it may be a little harder to get into the Christmas spirit, many business locations around Albany have gone above and beyond to decorate their windows in a Christmas theme.

Take a tour around town some evening and enjoy all of the holiday decorations. When you see the Grinch, grab a photo and email it to us, and we’ll put it in the Clinton County News, like we did for Lochlan back in 2018. Just be sure to identify everyone in the photo and when you stopped by. Send your .jpg image to: gpcompany@kih.net

And have a Merry Grinch filled Christmas.