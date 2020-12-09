Duvall honored for 29 years as Clinton County Librarian

Gayla Duvall was honored last week during the monthly board meeting of the Clinton County Public Library.

Duvall, who has been the Head Librarian, now known as the Library Director, at the facility for the past 29 years, recently announced her plans to retire from the position at the end of 2020.

During last week’s board meeting, she was presented with several mementos of her time with the local library, including a photo book that included photos from her time on the job.

Pictured above, Duvall is shown with the photo book as Margaret A. England looks on. England, who has been the Director’s Assistant at the library for some time, was recently hired by the Clinton County Library Board to fill the Library Director’s position at the start of 2021.