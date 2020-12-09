Clinton Circuit Court results from December 3, 2020 proceedings

Earl Dalton entered a plea of guilty to Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree (2 Counts), the defendant shall receive a sentence of three (3) years on each count to run concurrently for a total of three (3) years to serve.

The Commonwealth agrees not to indict on any other charges on the above-styled set of facts.

The defendant shall pay restitution in the amount of $350.00 payable to the Clinton Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and disbursed to Country Junction and pay restitution in the amount of $69.00 payable to the Clinton Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and disbursed to the Bulldog Café. Restitution is subject to a 5% clerk’s fee.

The defendant shall pay a fine and court cost at the discretion of the Court.

The Commonwealth opposes probation and shock probation. The defendant shall receive credit for time served. Final Sentencing is scheduled for January 14, 2020.

Ricky Lance Poore was sentenced under Indictment No. 20-CR-00057 for the charge of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree. He received a sentence of five (5) years probated for five (5) years with probation to be supervised. The defendant has served 278 days in jail and shall receive credit for those days. The defendant shall enter and complete the Clinton County Specialty Program, pay a fine and court cost at the discretion of the Court, and obtain gainful employment or do a minimum of 30 hours community service per week until gainful employment is obtained.

Eric Stamey entered a guilty plea under Indictment No. 20-CR-00062; Upon a plea guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, methamphetamine, the defendant shall receive a sentence of three (3) years pretrial diverted for five (5) years with the diversion to be supervised.

As of the entry of this plea, the defendant will have served seventy-seven (77) days in jail. The defendant shall receive credit for time served and shall be released from custody on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

The defendant shall meet with the Social Service Clinician and follow any and all recommendations of the Clinician.

The defendant shall pay a fine and court cost at the discretion of the Court.

The defendant shall obtain gainful employment or do a minimum of 30 hours per week community service until gainful employment is obtained.

Arnold Bell was sentenced under Indictment No. 20-CR-00040 for the charge of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree. He received a sentence of five (5) years probated for five (5) years with probation to be supervised. The defendant has served 343 days in jail and shall receive credit for those days

The defendant shall be referred to the Social Service Clinician and follow any and all recommendations of the Clinician. The defendant shall received credit for time served.

The defendant shall pay a fine and court cost at the discretion of the Court.

The defendant shall obtain gainful employment or do a minimum of 30 hours community service per week until gainful employment is obtained.

Joey Garrett was sentenced under Indictment No. 20-CR-00009 for the charge of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree. The defendant received a sentence of five (5) years probated for five (5) years with the probation to be supervised.

Upon a plea of guilty to Operating a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration of or Above 0.08 or while Under the Influence of Alcohol or Other Substance, 1st offense, the defendant shall pay a $200.00 fine and cost.

The defendant has served 76 days in jail and shall receive credit for time served.

The defendant shall pay a fine and court cost at the discretion of the Court.

The defendant shall obtain gainful employment or do a minimum of 30 hours community service per week until gainful employment is obtained.