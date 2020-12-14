Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Winter sports – still in a wait and see mode

‘DejaVu all over again’

By now you’ve noticed that included in this week’s Clinton County News is our annual pre-season basketball special section – the Big Blue Preview.

Just as we were about to put it to press, there were some rumblings from one end of the state to the other starting up about another possible postponement of the upcoming season

I’m talking about a delay even beyond what is currently a January 4, 2021 start-up date for the new season.

All of that will probably come to light this Thursday when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association holds yet another meeting to discuss the current COVID-19 panemic and how it is affecting high school sports in Kentucky.

Hopefully, the powers who are in charge of such decisions will decide to go ahead and let’s give it a try and throw the rock up in the air and see how it goes from there (even though we’re aren’t throwing the rock up in the air, but flipping a coin instead – per COVID regulations).

In any event, we decided to go ahead and turn the Big Blue Preview loose to our readers and at least spend the next little bit enjoying getting to know this year’s Bulldogs, Lady Dawgs, cheerleaders and coaching staffs.

Enjoy this year’s Big Blue Preview, and hopefully, in a few weeks, we’ll be watching some roundball in some fashion or another.

Nice job, Jackson

In their home opener Sunday, the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers absolutely destroyed the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, 96-69.

Down the stretch, former Clinton County Bulldog standout Jackson Harlan made it into the game to post 3:28 in playing time, dropping in a three-point basket from the corner (1-1) as well as two free throws (2-2) to finish the afternoon with five points.

Way to go Jackson – making Clinton County Bulldog fans proud.

In the meantime – mask up,

so our seniors can get a season in!