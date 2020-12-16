, 95, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt Vernon, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Eula Cross Farmer and the wife of the late James Ferguson,

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Latham; sisters, Glenda Watkins, and Vida Melton; brother, Charlie Farmer; grandson, Tyler Ferguson.

She is survived by two sons, James (Judy) Ferguson, Greensburg, Kentucky, and Jackie Ferguson, Russell Springs, Kentucky; one sister, Betty Cole; one brother, Jay Farmer, both of Albany; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Services were private with arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Jemima Ferguson