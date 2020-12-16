Pauline Garner, 87, of Al bany, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late William Riley and Parkie C. Shelton Garner. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Garner, Christine Garner, Ruth Marcum, Edna Garner, Kenneth Garner, Eugene Garner, Wendell Garner and Haskel Garner.

She is survived by a sister, Reba Taylor of Byrdstown, Tennessee.

Private graveside services were held Monday, December 14, 2020, with Bro. Roger Jones and Bro. Marcus Williams officiating. Burial was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.