Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Winter sports – and holiday wishes

This is the week when I’m supposed to be telling everyone how much I dislike holiday tournaments, the running and hurrying and the trying to work family Christmas visiting time in with holiday tournament time both here and on the road.

Parents and family members of players and coaches are on a constant shuffle during this time stretch in normal years, trying to grab a bowl of cranberries and a serving of dressing, between trips to the gym here, or the gym in London or Gatlinburg or Vegas or wherever the holiday schedule that year takes us.

Now, with COVID-19 keeping us all at home with neither the family dinner table nor the gymnasium to visit – I take it all back.

Give me the gym before Christmas. Give me the gym after Christmas. Give me some cranberries and some dressing and even some chili and pizza.

Give me anything except this COVID-19 “hunkerdown” mode again.

As cases of the virus continue to be reported in astronomical numbers, we’re still hopeful that come January 5, Clinton County and Cumberland County will be locked in a battle on the hardwood and in a race for March and a complete 2021 roundball season.

Still, we’re in a wait and see mode as we approach the Christmas holiday, and we’ll just have to see how we come out on the other side of the holiday gatherings.

Merry Christmas to all

In the meantime, to all of our readers of this column, and the entire Clinton County News, and to all of our advertisers and vendors – Merry Christmas. Stay safe.

In the meantime – mask up,

so our seniors can get a season in!