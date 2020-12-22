Robbery suspect arrested, cash recovered





The Albany Police Department received a call Thursday morning, December 17, around 4 a.m., when cameras went off inside Exxon/Burger King.

After viewing the footage, and seeing the damage to the door of Exxon, Albany Police Chief Chris Neal and arresting officer, Ricky Marcum went to the residence of Garyon Brumley, age 42, where he was arrested for burglary in the third degree, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and criminal mischief in the second degree.

According to Police Chief Neal, Brumley was caught on video taking 30 cartons of cigarettes as well as around $1,250 in cash.

“All but about $337 dollars has been recovered,” Neal said. “I’ve never known him to do anything like that. He broke in and walked around the counter like he has worked there for twenty years.”

Brumley was arrested and lodged in Clinton County Jail and has since been released.

“We searched the room and found $69 in change, and some more of the lottery money,” Neal said.

In an unrelated event, Neal said Clinton County has seen four counterfeit $50 bills pass through the bank in recent weeks and wanted to make citizens of Clinton County aware of that fact.

“We had two come from McDonald’s and two from Quality Express,” Neal said. “One of them even says replica on it, but if you’re busy and take one, you might not even pay attention.”