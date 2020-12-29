Becky Vice, age 55, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at her home, following her couragously fought battle with cancer.

She was born on June 22, 1965 in Greendale, Ohio, one of twin daughters born to Betty Strong.

She graduated from Southside High School in Muncie, Indiana, and earned her Associate’s Degree at Indiana Wesleyan. After moving to Albany, she waitressed at The Junction, where she throughly enjoyed the local conversation.

She is survived by her twin sister, Betty Lennon, of Florida; her son, Shawn Gaskill, of Indiana, and her fiance, Tim Fairchild, of Albany.