, 84, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was the wife of the late James R. Scott and was also preceded in death by a son, Larry Scott, and daughter, Carole Lorene Scott; four brothers, Burl, Charles, Wendell, and Weldon Gibson, two infant brothers, Carl and Tommy Gibson, along with eight half-brothers and sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Lonnie (Joyce) Scott and Lyle (Brenda) Scott, both of Albany; a daughter, Linda (Glenn) Brummett of Albany; a sister, Martha (Gene) Hunter of Albany; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns, Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Ronnie Bernard officiating.

Burial was in Caney Branch Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Sue G. Scott