, 80, of Nashville, Tennessee, and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Nashville.

He was the son of the late Otto and Ina Abbott.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Walker Abbott, of Nashville; a daughter, Donna (Jeff) Barbour, of Franklin, Tennessee; a son, David (Crystal) Abbott, of Nashville; two sisters, Vannie Stinson, and Bonnie (L.F.) Hoots; two brothers, Thomas Abbott, and Carlos (Shina) Abbott, all of Albany; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, December 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating. Burial was in the Smyrna Cemetery inByrdstown, Tennessee.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Palmer Abbott