, 84, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was the son of the late Adam Rosier Crouch and Arta Mae Vincent Crouch. He was a member of the Bloomington Christian Church, a prison guard and a farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Allene (Cross) Crouch; a daughter, Diane (Fred) Elder; a grandson: Heath (Sara) Elder; special great-grandson: Dalton Elder; sisters Georgie DeGeorge, Vivian (Mitch) Allene Chandler, Jean Copeland, Nadean (Jackie)Dalton, Helen (Jimmy) Lee; brothers: Bud Winton (Linda) Crouch, Carter (Vickey) Crouch, Marty (Mary) Crouch and Danny Crouch. Several step-granchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers: James Olen Crouch and Norman Odell Crouch.

The family chose cremation with a memorial service held Sunday, December 27, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cross Cemetery.

Services were by Brown Funeral Chapel of Byrdstown, Tennessee. Online condolences can be made at www.brownfuneralchapel.com

Wendell Eugene Crouch