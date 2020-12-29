, 79, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Wayne County Hospital.

He was the husband of Helen Smith Catron and the son of the late Charlie and Hattie Coyle Catron.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Lillian Poynter, Willard Catron, Wendell Catron, Hermon Catron, and Frank Catron.

He is survived by his children, Mitchell (Effie) Catron of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Bernice Garner (Ian Dunn) and Sylvia (Tony) Ramsey, both of Monticello.

He is also survived by a sister, Mary Frost of Monticello; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Services were held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. EST at the Jesus Name Apostolic Church in Monticello with Bro. Paul Perkins and Bro. Jason Putman officiating. Burial was in the Fairview Cemetery in Wayne County.

Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, was in charge of arrangements.

Larry Odell Catron