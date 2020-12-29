, 89, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Arvin Otis and Dora Melton Coop. She was a Christian, member of the Burkesville Church of Christ, a homemaker, and a seamstress for Bob Evans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ruel Cordell Sells, siblings, James Coop, Alma Dyer, Pauline Price, and Ralph Coop.

She is survived by her children, Doug (Carol Ann) Sells, Deborah (Thomas) Baker, both of Burkesville, three grandchildren, Amie (Joel) Eubank, Justin (Amber) Davis, Colton Baker; two great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Bennett, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was conducted on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Eldridge officiating. Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Burkesville Cemetery in her memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Mabel Coop Sells