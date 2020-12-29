Thomas “Tommy” Milton Bertram, 85, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at his residence in Albany.

He was the son of the late Oral Thomas and Ethel Margaret “Georgia” (Oatts) Bertram.

He was of the Baptist faith and was a Deacon at the Albany First Baptist Church. He was a pharmacist, and co-owner of Dyer Drug Store in Albany, Kentucky, for thirty plus years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Emma Peddicord.

He is survived by his wife, Marguerite Dyer Bertram; daughters, Laura (G.D.) Hieronymus of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Carol (Steve) Peddicord of Albany, Kentucky, Nell (Tony) Boils of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Thomas (Chelsey) Peddicord of Newalla, Oklahoma, Michael (Montana) Peddicord of Lexington, Kentucky, Kelly Hieronymus of Lexington, Kentucky, Lindsay Hieronymus of Lexington, Kentucky, Brooke Boils of Lexington, Kentucky, Anthony Boils of Albany, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Claire Peddicord, Emersyn Peddicord; sister-in-law, Deanie Williams of Albany, Kentucky; nephews, John Dyer (Michele) Williams of Clarksville, Tennessee, Bob (Susan) Williams of Georgetown, Kentucky.

A graveside service was conducted Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (CST) at Albany Cemetery with Bro. Jeff Brown officiating. Burial was in the Albany Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com