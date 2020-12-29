2020 – ‘Good riddance’

The Year In Review

The year 2020 started off normal enough as we covered events in the Clinton County News.

A winter storm and some celebrity status for a couple of Wheel of Fortune big winners. Some basketball as spring neared.

Then, word came that a new and deadly virus, COVID-19, had reached Kentucky, then a few weeks later, Clinton County.

Nothing would ever be the same for any of us. Life changed for everyone, including how we at the Clinton County News covered our lives on a weekly basis.

The Clinton County Fair would cancel. The Foothills Festival followed suit.

Schools closed, then opened, then closed again, and restaurants and businesses were told to lock the doors and go home.

Although the COVID-19 virus would dominate our pages for the last 10 months of the year we have all come to loathe, there were other events, happenings and developments that we covered as well.

In our annual look back at the headlines that shaped our lives for the past 12 months, we present to our readers this week, our annual “Year In Review” and we hope you enjoy this quick glance at 2020.

Then, with a vaccine against the deadly virus beginning to trickle into our community with the promise of ending the pandemic, we hope to close the book on 2020, the year we all want to forget, once and forever.

Happy New Year – it has to get better now.

2020 – The Year

In Review

January

January News…The Clinton County Chapter of Kentucky United, a grass roots organization which began in response to strict gun legislation in Virginia, held its first meeting and rally in Albany last Thursday, January 2, at the Community Center. Over 100 people were in attendance, including several local officials and State Senator Max Wise.

The 2019 Christmas at Home food and toy drive wrapped up shortly before Christmas and numbers were somewhat mixed. Although the number of children who were served was down from 2018, at 391 associated with food and toys, overall families associated with both food and toy boxes were up 100 from 245 last year to 345 this year.

A winter storm system moved through the area over the weekend and hit Clinton County with strong, damaging winds that were more characteristic of a spring storm. Still, the storm produced strong, straight line winds that damaged several buildings, knocked down several trees, and broke a host of utility poles.

The Clinton County Middle School 6th Grade boys’ basketball team took its game to Lexington over the weekend to play in the Kentucky Basketball Commission (KBC) State Tournament. When it was over, a live police escort brought the team, coached by Nick Irwin, through town Saturday night with a state runner-up championship trophy in hand.

Clinton County High School recently hired Brandon Pharis as the new athletic director after Nick Irwin turned in his resignation. Pharis is no stranger to the athletic program after having been the AD at the middle school for several years.

Clinton County Fiscal Court held a call meeting on January 7 and took action on new hires, including hiring Renea Wells as part-time 911 Mapping Coordinator, replacing Andy Davis.

Clinton County joined several other Kentucky counties in support of the Second Amendment rights for citizens to bear arms as they approved a non-binding resolution declaring Clinton County a Second Amendment Sanctuary. The motion was voted on by unanimous vote on January 16 with all magistrates on hand.

Lucas Abner, a longtime EMS employee and recent interim DES/EMS Director, was hired as full-time Disaster and Emergency Service Director on January 16 by Clinton County Fiscal Court. He will replace long-time director Lonnie Scott, who recently retired. The vote to hire Abner was a 3-3 tie with Judge/Executive Ricky Craig casting a tie-breaking yes vote to hire.

Monday night’s school board meeting covered a wide variety of presentations. At one presentation early in the meeting, a teacher from the middle school, Amanda Moons, was recognized and honored for her efforts earlier this month in saving the life of a student.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has made two arrests in a case involving a heinous crime which occurred when an 83-year old Clinton County woman was beaten and robbed on January 2. Arrested for the assault and break-in were Joseph Evener, 30, and Christopher Burton, 41, both of Albany.

A federal investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in Clinton County has resulted in more charges and a guilty plea from a second local health care provider. Kent Shearer has pled guilty to three counts related to the investigation with three counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances.

January Deaths…Carl Andrew Smith, 76, Albany; Robert Lee Briney, Jr., 80, Albany; Sandra Gay Gibson Wright, 56, Albany; Gene Craft, 87, Albany; Betty Irene Fitizgerald, 78, Byrdstown, TN; Virginia K. Peters, 87, Russell Springs, KY; Phyllis Lee Tuggle McGill, 78, Albany; Campbell E. Graham, 97, Burkeville, KY; Wyncie Lee Shelley, 71, Albany; Hughel D. Phillips, 94, Tampa, FL; Foy Edward Claywell, 77, Albany; Maxine Sidwell, 88, Albany; Karen (Becky) Tallent, 70, Albany; Geneva Jones Murphy, 77, Albany; Jeff Flowers, 66, Livingston, TN; Dorothy Marie Wilson, 90, Hagerstown, IN; Janet “Sissy” Craig, 72, Albany; Carolyn Sue Hunter, 78, Albany; Norman Joe Weston, 60, Burkesville, Kentucky.

February

February News…The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority voted to participate with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation to extend an undermined amount loan to a local start-up business, Clinton County Pharmacy. The IDA also voted to approve a USDA-Rural Development grant at a special meeting held January 28.

The Robbie Davis Memorial Classic Foundation tournament went off without a hitch, despite Clinton County schools being called off for sickness three days last week. The Classic saw eight teams, including both the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs, taking on opponents from across the state.

Clinton County, like the rest of the state and most of the nation, has suffered through one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory in the latter part of 2019 and the first couple of months in 2020. So severe, in fact, that school officials made the decision two weeks straight to cancel classes three days each week in hopes of giving the illness time to run its course without contributing to its spread by having students and school staff together in the same building, passing the virus back and forth.

Clifton Thompson, 32, of Albany, was arrested February 9 on Water Street at 5:53 p.m. by Kentucky State Police officer Jason Warinner. According to the citation, Thompson was arrested and charged with 15 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree of a victim under 12 years of age.

The world, or at least the Wheel of Fortune fans in the world, now know about Albany, Kentucky, and thanks to resident Erica McWhorter-Hill, it’s in a favorable light. Hill and her best friend, Kristy Flowers Williams, of Burkesville, were recent contestants on the widely popular television game show, competing during the show’s “Girlfriend Getaways” week, and the pair not only came away from the experience winners, but were the big winners of the episode.

A Clinton County Grand Jury has indicted two local men in connection with the assault and robbery of an elderly local woman that occurred in early January of this year. During the February 6 session, the grand jury returned true bills against Christopher Burton, 41, and Joseph Evener, 30, on Assault 1st degree, Complicity to Assault 1st degree and Robbery 1st degree.

In an effort to shine a light on the blight that illegal drug use and abuse is bring about in our county and its residents, the Clinton County News, beginning with the February 27 issue, will begin publishing drug-related mug shots, when available.

February Deaths…Louise Warinner, 84, Albany; Jessie Paul Hunley, 95, Albany; Darlene Britt Tompkins, 61, Albany; Jim Conner, 76, Albany; Linda Adrianson, Marion, IN; Eva Pickens Webster, 81, Albany; David Bartoshaevich, Sr., 85, Burkesville, KY; Joann Wallen, 82, Albany; Ovadean Bertram, 89, Anderson, IN; John Douglas Byers, 87, Albany; Detro York, 73, Albany; James Edwin Koger, 89, Akron, OH; Altie Coline Wallace, 84, Spiceland, IN; Ida Albertson, 75, Albany; James Martin “Andy” Lowhorn, 92, Albany; Clifton Lewis Dicken, 83, Albany; Carolyn Dyer, 66, Columbia, KY; Gladys Covey Foster, 79, Albany.

March

March News…The Clinton County Bulldogs spent Friday night, February 28, celebrating after picking up the 16th District Championship at Russell County, marking the first time Clinton County has been district champions back-to-back since the 1960 and 1961 seasons. They defeated Cumberland County 66-61 in the title game.

The filing deadline for candidates who will appear in non-partisan races in the 2020 November election has been moved up to June 2. Three school board and all six Albany City Council member seats will be on this year’s November general election ballot.

Clinton County seems to be in line for a state funded Judicial Center through the judicial branch’s Administrative Office of the Courts and Clinton County Fiscal Court took a major step to make that happen during a call meeting held on March 3. The court voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding for the project, which if funded by the legislature, would construct a 30,000 square feet facility at a cost of $17.4 million.

Clinton County’s boys basketball team closed the 2019-20 season Monday night with a semi-final round loss in the 4th Region Tournament at Diddle Arena, losing to the Dragons of Warren Central 57-48. CCHS ended another successful season with an overall record of 24-8.

A raid at a local motel resulted in the arrest of two suspects charged with several drug related offenses and confiscation of drug-related items. The search, conducted at Branham Motel, resulted in the arrests of Durward E. Salisbury III and Marzanka Sunshine Neal, who were charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree–methamphetamine.

The pandemic that has swept across the world during the past few weeks and months, known as the coronavirus infection and more commonly referred to as COVID-19, may not have reached Albany and Clinton County yet in terms of having infected any citizens, but a few of the ways the pandemic situation has impacted life in Clinton County are featured this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 and 12, separate search warrants were executed by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, with the second joined by Kentucky State Police. A total of seven local residents were arrested and charged with drug related offenses, including Amy Angel, Brandi Beaty, Eric Storie, Faye Neal, Kathleen Crabtree, Lloyd Hack Smith and Sherry Barnes.

Although there have been no official diagnosis of coronavirus cases in Clinton County, the board of education decided to stay on the side of caution and close schools for a two-week period, following a recommendation by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The close was extended later, with schools not scheduled to reopen until April 20.

Some temporary office hours have changed and other procedures are now in place at the Clinton County Courthouse as a result of an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcements were made at an emergency meeting held by Clinton Fiscal Court and courthouse officials on March 17.

Kentucky State Representative Jeff Hoover, (R-Jamestown), has announced that the House version of the new budget included some $56 million in the road budget for construction regarding the completion of the new U.S. 127 road project. According to Hoover, the funding likelihood is now in the hands of the full Senate for consideration and must be presented to Governor Andy Beshear no later than April 15.

March Deaths...Teresa Jo Morrow, 56, Albany; Gayle Dicken, 70, Albany; Jesse James Martin, 41, Albany; Ruth Marcum, 91, Albany; Welby Lee Neal, 78, Albany; James Lee Cash, 70, Albany; Alene Stearns Bowlin, 78, Burkesville, KY; Bobby Lee Woodrum, 83, Albany; Josephine Minton Brown, 94, Albany; Donald Lee Neal, 69, Albany; Helen Craft, 83, Albany; Virginia Rains Cross, 84, Byrdstown, TN; Faye Lowhorn, 72, Albany.

April

April News…The novel coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19, came closer to Clinton County last week, when officials announced last week that a worker from Tyson Foods plant tested positive for the disease. The person was from Alpha, Kentucky, in Wayne County. Also pertaining to COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced an order to limit Kentuckians’ out-of-state travel, including travel to neighboring Tennessee, and offered a 10-step plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As week three of Clinton County Schools being dismissed comes around, Facebook and other social media here became flooded with teachers posting videos of lessons, homework and other items to keep students involved. On Friday, a host of faculty, staff and administration (led by CCMS) put together what has been labeled as a “wave parade.”

The Clinton County Ministerial Association announced plans for the annual Holy Week services will go forward April 6-10. The services can be viewed live, or by playback, on the Clinton County Ministerial Association Facebook page.

Several motions were filed during a pretrial conference in the case of Emanuel Fluter, who is charged with the December 2018 murder of his three-year old niece. Among the motions filed by his attorney Bard Shuffett, he asked for reciprocal discovery, suppression of statement to the media, statements and limits of pictures and a change of venue at trial.

Health and local officials confirmed last week that the COVID-19 pandemic had, in fact, reached into Clinton County. Lake Cumberland District Health Department Director Shawn Crabtree announced that the first person to test positive for the virus who lived in Clinton County had been confirmed. In other COVID-19 news, Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended schools across the state remain closed until at least May 1. Also, K-PREP testing for the 2019-20 school year has been cancelled.

The Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred in Cumberland County, following a pursuit by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 31. According to the KSP, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a Chevy Cobalt driven by 25-year-old Lyndon Gray of Anderson, Indiana. The pursuit ended when Gray crashed into a ditch just before reaching the Clinton County line. After arriving at the scene, police encountered Gray, who was armed with a knife. As a result of the encounter, shots were fired and Gray received fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead by the Cumberland County Coroner.

Several counties across the 4th Region, as well as the state, chose to recognize the senior members of each spring sport last Wednesday night by turning on the lights to each sports field or court. At 8 p.m., the lights went on and stayed on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the Class of 2020.

Clinton County residents, like others across the entire world, continue to hunker down, mostly inside their homes with immediate family, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Clinton County, health officials announced late last week the second confirmed case of a patient to test positive for the disease here in the county.

Clinton County laid to rest its most decorated Korean War soldier last Thursday and the tribute to him as he was taken to his final resting place was nothing shy of remarkable. James E. (J.E. Morrison), 91, of Seminary in Clinton County, passed away Tuesday night, April 7.

With the 2020 May primary election already pushed back a month, more election related changes, including how voters will cast ballots, may be coming soon. The date for people to register to vote in the upcoming primary has now been pushed back to May 26.

Clinton County students, as well as students across Kentucky, received news on Monday they all had feared was coming for the past several weeks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic: School will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

Clinton County’s favorite summer event for gathering, competing against each other, and being entertained, fell victim Monday to the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Due to the crisis, the Clinton County Fair Board made the decision to cancel the 2020 Clinton County Fair, which had been scheduled for mid-June.

Although they won’t be able to hold a traditional graduation ceremony, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Clinton County High School Class of 2020 have been honored with the placement of photo placards around the circle drive at the high school.

After more than a week of having no current cases of COVID-19 listed in the daily statistical releases from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, one new case was confirmed Monday, April 27, bringing the total number in the county to three. District-wide, cases have dropped by 20.

The Kentucky Supreme Court has extended the suspension of in-person court services in the state’s judicial system through May 31, up from the original May 1 date. This includes all circuit clerks offices and judicial centers in the state.

April Birth…Kelly Jane Gibson (K.J.), daughter of Brett and Kim Gibson, Albany.

April Deaths...

Waymon Morris Pittman, 84, FL; Jimmy Dee Smith, 65, Albany; George W. Moore, Jr., 82, Albany; Mable Lee Melton, 82, Albany; Bobby Graham, 79, Albany; Golda Marcum DeRossett, 87, Albany; Henry Jack Burchett, 69, Albany; John L. Vitatoe, 75, Pendleton, IN; Bercie Abston Sidwell, 84, New Castle, IN; J.E. Morrison, 91, Albany; Danny Martin Branham, 62, Albany; Zenova Carlton, 87, Albany; Frank Cahludzinski, 87, Albany; Darrell K. Thurman, 80, Burkesville, KY; Wonnella Huddleston, 81, Bowling Green, KY; Tony Lewis Groce, 42, Albany; Bonnie Lee Tallent, 77, Albany; Patsy Delk Talbott, 55, Albany; James Clayton Brown, 79, Albany; Charles “Chuck” Ball, 48, Albany; Golda Imogene Glidewell, 87, Albany; Gracie Davis, 57, Albany; Irene Melton Elmore, 93, Albany.

May

May News…Gov. Andy Beshear offered new details on guidelines for businesses and healthcare providers looking to restart safely as we continue to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The governor provided updated information for employers relaunching under Kentucky’s Healthy at Work initiative and announced new partnerships to expand testing in Northern Kentucky and provide masks for Kentucky businesses.

A Clinton County Grand Jury returned a 16 count indictment against a man charged with alleged sexual crimes against a minor. The grand jury handed down the true bills in open circuit court on April 17, charging Clifton Thompson, 32, with 15 counts of sexual abuse first degree, vulnerable victim, a Class C felony and one count of voyeurism, a Class A misdemeanor.

New Albany water department customers who will be having water meters installed will see a higher cost of meter installation and other adjusted fees. Albany City Council voted to increase the cost of an average three-quarter inch meter box from $625 to $750 to cover the cost of the meter, labor and equipment.

Despite being out of school since March 16, due to trying to keep the spread of the coronavirus down, Clinton County Schools have found a way to hold a graduation ceremony to honor the Class of 2020. On Saturday, May 23, at 9 a.m., the first group of 25 (out of 100) graduates will enter the parking lot at CCHS in their vehicles to begin the graduation and celebratory parade.

The City of Albany has been named in a civil complaint filed by a long-time former Albany Police Chief. Ernest Guffey, through his legal counsel, filed the complaint in Clinton Circuit Court on May 12, claiming he was dismissed from his position with the city due to age discrimination.

Tim Armstrong has been working in the Clinton County School District for 32 years, 22 of which have been as principal at Albany Elementary School. On May 15, unbeknownst to him, Assistant Principal Sabra Albertson put together a parade to honor Armstrong on his retirement.

One of the most iconic figures in Clinton County High School athletics, David “Mac” McFarland, has passed away at age 74. McFarland was a standout basketball player in the early 1960s for Coach Lindle Castle and later head basketball coach of the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs.

On May 20, Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent responded to a non-injury accident on South Highway 127. Gina Buster, of Albany, was operating a 2019 Nissan traveling south when her vehicle struck an elk crossing the roadway. The elk was killed and Buster received no serious injuries, although her vehicle received considerable damage. Sheriff Vincent said this is the first accident in Clinton County involving an elk.

May Deaths…Vance McFall, 72, Albany; Eddie Hugh Brown, 60, Albany; Ida Juanita Rednour, 82, Arcadia, IN; Jacqueline “Jackie” Stockton, 73, Albany; Nathaniel Clint Bridgeman, 43, Bowling Green, KY; James Leo Jackson, 49, Burkesville, KY; Clarence E. Groce, 83, Cookeville, TN; Dorothy Faye Guffey, 80, Albany; Sydnai Lareralei Duvall, one day old, Burkesville, KY; David Dwight Willen, 59, Burkesville; David L. McFarland, 74, Albany; Porter Gene Guthrie, 86, Eubank, KY; Floyd Wallace Crockett, 76, Albany.

June

June News…After nearly a month of having no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County, a case was announced by Clinton County EMS Saturday, June 27. The case involved a 56-year-old female who is currently self-isolated and was not showing symptoms.

In a primary election that has been anything but normal, local voters put out no real surprises, making their choices in the month-late June 23 primary. In the Presidential race, incumbent President, Republican Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden easily carried the county. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Republican Mitch McConnell easily carried the county as did Democrat Amy McGrath. U.S Congressman James Comer was unopposed. In the race for 83rd District State Representative, Josh Branscum carried the district and county over Mark F. Polston, winning in Clinton County with 1,563 votes to Polston’s 737. Branscum, a Republican from Russell County, has no opposition in the general election.

Both the City of Albany and County of Clinton have approved their 2020-21 fiscal year budgets. The city budget totals $3,882,255, about $200,000 less than a year ago. The county budget is just under $5.1 million, about $300,000 higher than last year.

Mark Neal, co-owner of Neal Realty in Albany, contacted the Clinton County News to confirm the news reported on the internet was correct. The long time Albany landmark, Smitty’s Drive-In, would, in fact, be auctioned off. Hundreds of people were on hand for the property sale in South Albany. Nathan and Melissa Thrasher made the purchase of the lot that included the building and parking lot.

COVID-19 cases have spiked in many parts of the nation, including Kentucky, and especially in the Lake Cumberland District Health Department area. In addition, two active cases in Clinton County were announced last week. The two most recent local cases were both patients who had been self-isolated, one being a 56-year-old female and the second being a 64-year-old male, and both have been moved to the “release” category, listed as recovered.

June Deaths… Linda Carolyn Hunter, 75, Albany; Jerry Wayne Tuck, 77, Albany; Roy Cooper, 69, Albany; Jerry Watson Lowe, 81, Albany; Floyd Halcomb, 95, Somerset, Ky.; Misty Mounts, 80, Albany; Luther F. Shelton, 69, Albany; Carl Flowers, 88, Philpot, Ky.; Michael David Hatcher, 48, Albany; Danny Ray Kennedy, 38, Albany; Linda Jean Hall, 50, Monticello, Ky.; Anita Rose Franklin, 59, Albany; Thomas Eugene Thompson, 66, White, House, TN; Daniel Hughel Cross, 81, Albany; Gary Wayne Linder, 68, Albany.

July

The annual Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce July 4 Fireworks Sow was held Saturday night, giving local residents and visitors alike a brief chance for a somewhat normal setting amidst a spring and summer of COVID-19 pandemic isolations. Comments following Saturday’s Chamber show were positive.

On June 18, a group called “No Hat In Our Holler” was issued a permit for a peaceful protest. As the Saturday, July 11 protest came and went, Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent said it was a “peaceful event.”

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to see the case numbers rise dramatically in the Lake Cumberland area. Clinton County had two active cases confirmed, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. Also, Kentucky State Senator Max Wise of Campbellsville, who serves Clinton County in the Senate, has reported that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is self-isolated at home.

On July 9, the Clinton County School District gained a new principal at Clinton County High School, as Kevin Dearborn was hired in that position. Although he has only been in the local district for two years as assistant principal at CCHS, he brings 27 years of experience in education with him.

Clinton County Fiscal Court learned on July 9 they are in line for $336,000 in funding for a long sought after project, that being “safe rooms” or storm shelters. The funding will come from a Kentucky Emergency Management grant and see four safe rooms constructed in the county.

Clinton County, like the entire state of Kentucky, had its worst week yet in the COVID-19 pandemic, with a noticeable rise in new cases on both fronts. In Clinton County during the past week, six new cases of COVID-19 were announced.

The new proposed $17.4 million Judicial Center for Clinton County appears to be a “go” following the announcement made at the end of last week’s fiscal court meeting by Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig.

The long, on-going problem of low water supply in the Duvall Valley and Bald Rock areas of Clinton County may have received word of some relief in the future. Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce has been notified of a grant in the amount of $3 million that will be used to upgrade the water system in those two areas.

Clinton County, as well as Kentucky over the past week, saw COVID-19 numbers continue to spike. Clinton County’s case numbers increased on five different days, with six new cases being added and eventually showing a total of eight cases on Monday evening, July 27.

After continuing to plan on bringing the October fall Foothills Festival to downtown Albany for the October 16 and 17 weekend, the Foothills Planning Committee, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, made the decision last week to halt the planning process and cancel the 2020 edition.

Clinton County Schools in-classroom start up date has been pushed back three school days to Monday, August 17, as compared to the original planned date of Wednesday, August 12. The revised date to get classroom instruction underway is in answer to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic reaching record high numbers, what is billed as the “World’s Longest Yard Sale” will apparently continue across six states, including Kentucky, next week. The U.S. 127 Corridor Sale will officially take place Thursday through Saturday, August 6-9.

A situation that evolved at Foothills Academy last Tuesday evening eventually saw law enforcement from at least four separate agencies working to calm the campus. What has been referred to in various reports as a “riot” was little more than an isolated disturbance, and order was quickly returned to the facility.

July Deaths…Tommy Mark Blevins, 55, Louisville, KY; James A. Graham, 66, Albany; Steven M. Bell, 31, Albany; Virginia Arlene Ryder, 84, Muncie, IN; Judy Ann Fenner, 75, Albany; Kathleen Gibson, 61, Albany; Donna Frances Abston, 73, Albany; Michelle Albertson, 52, Kokomo, IN; Elmer Boykin, 89, Albany; Michael Brandon Guffey, 35, Albany; Patricia Ann Ridge, 45, Albany; Ruth Dryden, 87, Albany; Fonzie Guffey, 86, Albany; Janet Eudy Stockton, 74, Albany.

August

August News…The COVID-19 pandemic continues to see new cases reported at an alarming rate in Clinton County, the immediate region, across Kentucky, and the nation. Since last Tuesday afternoon, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported nine new confirmed positive cases in Clinton County, with four previous cases being released as “recovered” during the same time span.

Clinton County had its hardest hit week during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the announcement of the first death caused directly by infection from the virus. Identification of the patient was not made, but it was noted that the death was an 82-year-old female Clinton County resident. Since last Thursday, 11 new cases were added to the Clinton County totals, including one that involved a five year old child.

Despite COVID-19, the people of Clinton County had to get used to the sudden stops and quick pull overs this past weekend as the 127 Corridor Sale was in full swing. Hunter Shearer said that the number of vendors were down about 20 percent, but the crowd seemed to be about the same as far as buyers were concerned.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase at a high rate, as does cases across the Lake Cumberland district, but officials noted that perhaps we are seeing a flattening of the curve. During the past week, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported that Clinton County had 11 cases added to its count, while 12 cases during the same seven day period were removed from the current case count and reclassified as “recovered.”

Clinton County students haven’t been in an actual classroom since school wen to Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) during the second week in March. Monday, August 17, students returned to virtual learning after Governor Andy Beshear made a “recommendation” for all schools in Kentucky to remain virtual until September 28. However, on Monday, August 17, the Clinton County Board of Education voted unanimously to follow suit with some other school districts and begin in-person school, with the local classroom instruction to begin Monday, August 31.

Clinton County Board of Education voted to set the 2021 year tax rate at 45.7 cents per $100 assessed value, the compensating rate allowed, meaning no increase on school tax rolls this year. The 45.7 rate is for both property and personal, with .53 cents per $100 on motor vehicle and three percent utilities, both the same as last year. Watercraft rates are set by the state.

Gospel Christian Academy opened its doors to in-person instruction earlier this month, despite the recommendation of Governor Andy Beshear, and now, GCA has been limited to virtual only–the first to be forced to in the state–due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

It’s now official. Water rates for all customers on the city’s municipal water system will see a 25 percent rate increase that will become effective this November. Albany City Council approved second reading of the ordinance increasing the rates at a call meeting August 19.

The Med Center Albany has been ramping up its game as far as health care is concerned by offering the latest the health care industry has to offer. Laura Belcher, Vice President of the Medical Center at Albany, said cardiac services at the hospital are more convenient and patient friendly than they have ever been with Dr. Avnish Tripathi on staff. He is with Western Kentucky Heart and Lung and has been coming to the local Med Center every Tuesday since last July.

Albany and Clinton County has been home to a tremendous number of “Hometown Heroes.” One of those Hometown Heroes has been the recipient of yet another level of recognition into the Veterans Memorial for his service in the Army during the Vietnam War. Michael “Mike” Ferguson has been chosen to be posthumously honored as an inducted into the In Memory program for 2020.

August Deaths…Arnold Luther Braswell, 78, Albany; Julia Sue Albertson, 70, Albany; Loretta Cravens, 59, Albany; Clara Guinn, 95, Albany; Thomas Edgar Perdue, 67, Albany; Evelyn Kay Yater, 80, Lafayette, TN; Keith Barnett, 80, Albany; Jewell Groce Irwin, 57, Albany; Beverly Joann Brown, 82, Albany; Larry Eugene Thrasher, 68, Somerset, KY; Bill Russell, 81, Albany; Christine Bell Cooper, 77, Albany; James E. Long, 84, Burkesville, KY; Israel Jacinto Raymundo, infant, Albany.

September

September News…For the first time since the second week of March, Clinton County students walked into school with the intent of having classes. At 7 a.m. Monday, August 31, students reported to classes with an abundance of staff waiting at the doors to take temperatures and pass out hand sanitizer.

An 80 year old Clinton County woman was killed Wednesday, August 26, when she was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 558. According to Kentucky State Police, Donna Irwin, of Albany, was killed when she was attempting to cross the road and was struck by a vehicle being operated by Jason Gilbert, 41, also of Albany, who was unable to stop when Irwin entered the path of his vehicle.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 case count has remained steady the past week, but sadly, it was reported that one of the patients who had been hospitalized passed away last week. Last week’s COVID-19 related death makes the second local resident who has died as a result of the virus.

A Clinton County man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor. Christopher T. Thrasher, 38, was arrested Monday, September 7, and charged by the grand jury with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. The alleged crimes occurred between March 1 and June 15 of 2020.

Albany City Council voted to keep 2020 tax rates unchanged during its regular meeting on September 1. Tax rates were set at 18 cents per $100 assessed value on real property and 20 cents on tangible property, including motor vehicle and watercraft.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 count reached a milestone that local officials had been dreading to see, but were expecting nonetheless, when it was announced Monday evening, September 14, that the 100th case had been reported as a “51 year old female was self isolated and symtomatic.”

The Clinton County School District opted to start in-person school on August 31. Now, school will move to Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) until October 12 due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Clinton County School Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson said schools aren’t the problem yet. “The thing we measure every day is the metric school decision index and we didn’t put a hard cut-off score on there,” Parson said. “We knew when the number got above six we would really consider it. School is not part of the problem yet, but as these numbers go up and we keep having school, it’s inevitable that it would be a problem.”

A Clinton County man has died as the result of injuries received after falling from a moving vehicle Sunday, September 13, in the parking lot across from Talbott Lumber Company. Jordan Melton, 20, was found to have received a severe head injury and was transported to The Med Center at Albany by Clinton County EMS and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, where he died Monday, September 14.

It was reported last week that Clinton County Schools would suspend in-person classes until October 12, but due to a decline in recent COVID-19 cases, Clinton County school resumed in-person classes on Wednesday, September 23.

Clinton Fiscal Court received tax rates from various taxing districts at its meeting on September 17, with all keeping the same rates as the current year. The county also set its rates for 2020 at .0650 per $100 assessed value on property and .0780 on tangible property, both unchanged from 2019.

Emanuel Fluter, 36, who is charged with murdering his three year old niece in December 2018 faced a status hearing on September 3 in Clinton Circuit Court. Clinton Circuit Judge David L. Williams wrote, “This case is to undergo felony mediation. An order to be tendered.”

September Deaths…Mary E. Brummett Fulton, 72, Albany; Nellie Thomas Hall, 84, Albany; Donna Irwin, 80, Albany; Arlee Luttrell, 98, Albany; Sharon Florella Jones, 63, Crossville, TN; Reba Rayburn Brauner, 92, Albany; Karen Sue Reed, 58, Burkesville, KY; Randall Byrd, 80, Albany; James Edward “Eddie” Sells, 82, Albany; James Keith Garrett, 86, Albany; Joel Kevin Groce, 64, Albany; Frederick Hartwell Sawyers, II, 89, Albany; Philip R. Morgan, 80, Monticello, KY; Reba M. Neal, 88, Monticello, KY; Alice Hay, 79, Albany; Helen Sue McWhorter, 72, Albany; Ruth Stockton, 80, Albany; Doyle Edward Riggins, Jr., 67, Albany; Rubin “Ricky” Smith, 62, Albany; Jordan Alan Melton, 20, Albany.

October

October News…The Clinton County Volley Dawgs will hang its fourth banner in as many years after winning the 4th Region All “A” Classic Championship on Saturday at The Castle gymnasium. The CCHS Volley Dawgs defeated Monroe County in two straight sets, 25-22 and 25-17 in the championship match.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 case count continued to rise during the last week, with a total of 16 new cases added to the local count. The ages of the new cases were among the broadest range since the pandemic began, with one being a two-month old infant female.

A single vehicle accident over the weekend has resulted in the death of a Clinton County man and another being flown to a Lexington hospital. Thomas Dyer, 60, a passenger from Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident by the Cumberland County Coroner. The accident occurred at approximately 7:39 p.m. on September 26.

It has been reported by the Clinton County School District that the high school football team has been forced to postpone two games due to a member of the coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19. With the one positive test, the rest of the team, comprised of 37 players and three additional coaches, was required to enter quarantine.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 case numbers took a turn for the worse again in the past week, reaching a level that once again returned the county into the worst level of current incidence rates. On Friday of last week, after seven new cases were announced among county residents in that single day, Clinton County’s seven day incident rate went above the rate of 25 new cases per 100,000 population.

Clinton County has a new hero and he’s 13 year old Justin Slone, who lives on Huntersville Road. His family and especially his dad, Scott, are grateful that the youngster is mature beyond his years. In fact, Scott Slone is able to be with his son and family today because of Justin’s recent actions, which are credited with saving his father’s life during a road trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

The City of Albany has received word from Washington that it is in line to receive a second grant that will be used to upgrade the water system in the Duvall Valley area. The announcement of the latest grant, in the amount of $400,000, came last week from the Washington offices of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Congressman James Comer.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 statistics took its worst turn yet during the past week. The virus claimed its third resident. Clinton County continued to remain in the high danger range on the COVID-19 Community Spread rating, being in the “Red Critical” range for the past full week, as well as the four day period from the previous week.

Living with COVID-19…been there, done that. I’m thankful I was able to come out and be able to write this account. I, myself, Brett Gibson, and my wife, Kimberly, both tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, September 28, and as of Tuesday, October 6, the health department released me from isolation and she was released on October 7.

Although the night ended with a disappointing 36-14 loss for the Bulldogs to Monroe County, players, coaches, and fans were glad to be back at Bulldog Field for Friday Night Lights football action. The game scheduled for this Friday night at Bracken County has been canceled by Bracken County, due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Clinton County.

A Clinton County man was arrested Saturday, October 10, on a charge of first degree rape of a juvenile. Christopher Thrasher, 28, of Albany, was arrested at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at his residence. He was arrested on an indictment previously handed down by a Clinton County Grand Jury.

For the second straight week, Clinton County has suffered its worst week, case number-wise, in new COVID-19 cases, with 43 new cases added to Clinton County totals in a seven day period, with the total number of COVID cases being at its highest level of 45.

Clinton County schools announced Monday that in-person instruction would have to be put on pause until further notice. Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson received a call from one AES and one CCHS employee, both of whom had tested positive for COVID-19. Other employees they came in contact with will have to be quarantined for 14 days.

The Clinton County Lady Volley Dawgs, despite having a shortened season due to COVID-19, finished the regular season with an 8-3 record and last week captured their 4th consecutive 16th District Tournament Championship. They defeated Russell County by four straight sets to win the title. They had also won the 4th Region All “A” championship for the fourth consecutive year.

Despite COVID-19, trick-or-treating in Albany will continue, but possibly on a limited basis and will see changes from normal years. Local officials are encouraging those who do trick-or-treat to limit activity to their own neighborhood area, not to travel in large numbers to help maintain social distancing, and try to limit activity primarily to family if possible.

An effort led by the Twin Lakes Cattleman’s Association helped a young local farmer, John Asberry, with the purchase of a Trackchair . John was born with spina bifida, which is a deformity of the spinal cord affecting the nerves going to the lower half of the body. In short, it causes extreme weakness in the legs and has no cure.

October Deaths...Mary Letha Lowhorn, 86, Albany; Connie Lou Craig, 63, Owensboro, KY; Carl Wayne Pierce, 57, Monticello, KY; William S. Reynolds, 71, Hazard, KY; James Allen “Jimmy” Johnson, 51, Burkesville, KY; Danny Hugh Polston, 71, Albany; Richard Allen Engle, 90, Albany; Sherry Lee McWhorter, 53, Albany; Christene Michelle Perdue, 49, Albany; Clara Sue Brown, 75, Albany; William Granville Pierce, 93, Louisville, KY; Patricia Brown Margolis, 71, Bowling Green, KY; Mary Louise Riley Thomas, 87, Albany; Rosie Lee Melton York, 55, Albany; Bro. Dennis James “Jimmie” Shelley, 52, Albany; James “Jimmie” Bowlin, 82, Albany; Clayton Paul Wright, 60, Indianapolis, IN; Mrytle “Sally” Pate, 92, West Branch, Michigan.

November

November News…Clinton County voters favor the early voting concept, as was proven during the 2020 general election that saw nearly 64 percent of registered voters casting ballots in one of three ways–early voting machines, early mail-in absentee voting, or election day machine voting. With this new system in place, the final vote totals won’t be completely counted until Friday afternoon, November 6. However, the six city council seats were chosen by election day. The winners were incumbents Steve Lawson, Tonya Thrasher, Gene Ferrill and Reed Sloan, along with two newcomers, Joe Stockton and Sarah Wilson-Browning. GOP incumbent President Donald Trump carried Clinton County and Kentucky, but lost nationwide to Democrat Joe Biden. GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also carried Clinton County and the state, while incumbent GOP Congressman James Comer was reelected, also carrying Clinton County.

Clinton County students who have chosen to attend in-person instruction went back to school Wednesday, November 4, after being out for more than two weeks for virtual classes only, due to two teachers contracting COVID-19 in late October.

Clinton County experienced the worst week of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of fatalities, with three local patients passing away due to complications from the disease during the past seven days, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. With 41 total patients currently listed as active as of Tuesday morning, the agency has reported three deaths, which include two females, age 69 and 92 and a 74 year old male.

Veteran’s Day Tribute: VFW Post 1096 will be celebrating its 75th year on November 24, 2020; Rector family one of many locally who served, lost loved ones for our freedoms.

The COVID-19 disease moved across Albany and Clinton County, as it has the rest of our nation, with a vengeance last week, prompting the evacuation of a long-term care facilities here, the return of at home instruction for school students, and the announcement that both local government office facility, the courthouse and city hall/water department, will be closed to walk-in traffic. As the surge continued, current active case numbers in Clinton County reached a never before seen level, when, on Saturday of last week, there were 100 active cases here.

Ronald Albertson will be the newest member of the Clinton County Board of Education this January when the new four-year term begins. That was the result announced by the office of Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins Thursday morning, November 12, when a recanvass of votes had been completed with no changes found in the election totals. In school board district two, Albertson defeated incumbent Lydia Sue Irwin by a single vote, 281-280.

A locally organized effort, which will hopefully centralize holiday giving to deserving families, is being spearheaded by a group of volunteers and is working under the name Operation Hometown Christmas. According to Christy Nuetzman, who has organized the local group of volunteers working with the movement, the effort is being jointly organized through volunteers from Albany, Clinton County and the Good Shepherd Ministry.

As fans were getting anxious for what would have been the start of the 2020-21 basketball season next week, a dark cloud of disappointment was realized with the announcement that basketball will now only be a “2021” season due to the high cases of COVID-19. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) voted to stop high school teams from practicing Friday, November 20, and further canceled all games in December, pushing them back to January 4, 2021.

A rain drenched U.S. 127 Sunday afternoon, November 22, paved the route for the funeral procession of Charles “Chuck” Stockton, 59, who passed away last week following a brief illness. A long-time employee of the Clinton County Emergency Services for 42 years, he had worked most recently and was best known as a full-time dispatcher with the DES. He had also worked as a member of ambulance crews with the EMS and begun his career in that field in 1978, on an ambulance crew with Brown-Haddix Funeral Home.

After several weeks of seeing COVID-19 trend upward in Clinton County, and then sharply spike upward, the trend leveled off somewhat last week and even began what appeared to be a downward turn. Sadly during the past week, it has been the deadliest week-long period yet, as there have been at least five additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 14 in Clinton County.

The annual Operation Christmas Child Shoebox collection, a Christian missionary outreach of Samaritan’s purse, was held this year, on a limited basis, despite COVID-19. Despite the unusual year, organizers were extremely pleased with the number of boxes collected locally. The OCC shoebox collection officially ended Sunday night, November 22, and when all was said and done, a total of 1,196 boxes had been collected and loaded to be shipped to impoverished countries to help needed children across the world.

November Deaths…Harold Carter McWhorter, 92, AL; Mary Alice Parrigin, 87, Albany; Porter Sam Ayers, 40, Albany; Ila Dean Vitatoe, 88, Bluffton, IN; Sammy Schultz, 88, Albany; Eula Pickens Moran, 96, Albany; Donald Lee Thompson, 84, Albany; Eva Moreland Adams, 82, Louisville, KY; Doris Steward Neal, 69, Albany; Bobby Burton, 78, Albany; Charles Norman Hoover, 59, Monticello, KY; Anna Jane Collins, 85, Albany; Frances Bell Appleby, 84, New Castle, IN; Creola Melton Richard, 92, Albany; Willie Ray Burton, 75, Albany; Henry Joe “J.C.” Flowers, 57, Pall Mall, TN; Janice Joan Goodrich, 83, Albany; Ralph C. Cross, 81, Albany; Cecil M. Pryor, 75, Byrdstown, TN; Joyce Armstrong, 82, MI; Bro. Major Raymond Pruitt, 76, Albany; Granville Lee Melton, 74, Albany; Mary Faye Lovelace, 86, Albany; Charles Eugene “Chuck” Stockton, 59, Albany.

December

December News…The Christmas at Home program will continue for its 15th year in 2020. However, it will be scaled down and worked in conjunction with the new Operation Hometown Christmas program due to COVID-19, according to event coordinator, City Clerk/Treasurer Melissa Smith. The annual drive, which has supplied food and toys to hundreds of children and families over the years, will only be supplying food to the less fortunate this year.

If there was any year to cancel an event, this would definitely be the year, but Melissa Tallent and several other volunteers continued on with the Community Thanksgiving meal that started eight years ago. In recent years, the program has grown to produce more than 5,000 meals and delivered to about five separate counties in Kentucky and Tennessee. This year, with COVID-19 restrictions, the meal was cut down to only 277.

One of the most popular programs ever initiated in Albany and Clinton County is coming to an end in its original cycle. The “Hometown Heroes” utility pole banners that feature patriotic and service information about local veterans saw nearly 170 “Hometown Heroes” honored for their military service for the past few years. However, orders are now being taken for the second cycle of the program.

After four consecutive weeks of seeing the number of COVID-19 cases appear to be dropping off slightly, Clinton County experienced one of the worst weeks yet for the pandemic since it began back in March. According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Clinton County saw 88 new cases added to its count during the past seven day period, a dramatic increase from the 39 new cases that had been reported the previous week.

Albany City Council, meeting for the final time in 2020, bid farewell to two council members, Tony Delk and Renee York, at its regular meeting Tuesday, December 1.

One of Albany and Clinton County’s most recognizable figures, Glynn Mann, an icon of life here for the past several decades, passed away at age 91. Mann was a Korean War veteran, retired U.S. Postal Carrier, businessman and served a term as Clinton County Sheriff in the late 1980’s.

Clinton County suffered its second consecutive week of having a high number of COVID-19 cases added to its count and one additional death. The 94 new cases that were added to the Clinton County count as of Tuesday morning, during a seven day stretch, made for a two week stretch of 182 cases. Also, the first FDA approved COVID vaccine began being delivered to Kentucky this week to be used first for health care workers.

A long-time and well-known figure to children and adults of all ages will be leaving her position at the end of the year, as Clinton County Library Director Gayla Duvall will be retiring after almost three decades of service to the community.

The Albany Police Department received a call Thursday, December 17, around 4 a.m., when cameras went off inside Exxon/Burger King. After reviewing footage and seeing damage to the door of Exxon, Albany Police Chief Chris Neal and City Policeman Ricky Marcum went to the residence of Gayron Brumley, 42, where he was arrested for burglary in the third degree, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and criminal mischief in the second degree.

For the third consecutive week, Clinton County saw an extremely high number of new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the death toll in the county to 17. In a near duplication of the previous week, there were once again 94 new cases attributed to Clinton County during the past week.

December Deaths…Shirley Lowhorn, 79, Albany; Bro. Bob Petrey, 80, Albany; James C. “Sam” Grider, 88, Albany; Jemima Ferguson, 95, Albany; Linda Ferguson, 70, New Palestine, IN; Glynn Mann, 91, Albany; Anna Jean Hay, 78, Albany; James David Harlan, 69, Washington; Pauline Garner, 87, Albany; Huntley Allen and Corbon Edward Willen, infant twins, Burkesville, KY; Jacob Ross Daley, 31, LaGrange, KY; Bro. Danny L. Duvall, 67, Albany; Phillip Owen Dalton, 54, Albany; Marjoe Wray, 66, Burkesville, KY; Tommy Bertram, 85; Larry Odell Catron, 79; Wendell Eugene Crouch, 84; Sue G. Scott, 84; Mabel Coop Sells, 89; Palmer Abbott, 80.



















