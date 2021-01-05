, 78, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was a member of Albany First Baptist Church and the daughter of the late Sherman H. and Georgia Bowen Melton. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Stearns,and Janice Hacker, and three brothers, William R., Tommy, and Ronnie Melton.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Brown; a son, Bro. Jeff (Martina) Brown; one sister, Sue Irwin; two brothers, Howard Melton, and Kay Melton, all of Albany; three grandchildren, Edward (Katy) Brown, of Mt Juliet, Tennessee, John Brown, of Lexington, and Elizabeth Brown, of Albany; one great-grandson, Connor James Brown.

Services were held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial is in the Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Jean Brown