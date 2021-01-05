, 70, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at The Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

She was the daughter of the late Robert Clifton and Mary Ann Wentz Dalton. She was of the Non-Denominational faith and a member of Twin Lakes Grace Fellowship Church and a seamstress for Sutton Shirt Corp. for over 30 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Ellis Shelley; sons, Jerry Shelley and Bro. Jimmy Shelley; granddaughter, Tara Shelley; great-grandson, Axl Dicken, and her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Lindsey of Albany, Kentucky; daughter, Rhonda (Gary) Dicken of Albany, Kentucky; brother, Ike (Carol) Dalton of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Adam, Makayla, Sierra, Brianna, Madison, Charla, Tyler, Bobby; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Paisy, River; other family members and many friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Patricia Lynn Dalton Shelley Lindsey