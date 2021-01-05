, 52, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of the late Martin Otto Rigney and Helen Ferrill Rigney. He was of the Christian faith, a member of Oak Grove Independent Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Rigney.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Ann Brown Rigney; sister, Virginia Duvall; brother, James Rigney, all of Albany, Kentucky; along with several other family memberrs.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Stewart officiating.

Burial was in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com

Richard Paul Rigney