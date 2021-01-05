, 73, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at The Medical Center of Albany in Albany, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Roy and Sarah Guffey Marcum. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of Cumberland City Methodist Church, and a C.N.A. with Lake Cumberland Home Health.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Shelton; children, Jimmy Shelton, Lois Ann Shelton, brothers, Russell Marcum, Ronald Marcum.

She is survived by her children, Timmy (Sis) Shelton of Albany, Kentucky, Stephanie (Jerry) Driskill of Todd County, Kentucky, Amanda (Billy) Mercer of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Donald (Dorothy) Marcum, David (Kathleen) Marcum, Gerald (Oma) Marcum, Ralph Marcum all of Albany, Kentucky, grandchildren, Mindy (Cody) Perdue, T.J. (Stephanie) Shelton, Hannah Wade, Shay Mercer, Titus Driskill, Austin Mercer; great-grandchildren, Chayse, Colt, Makenna Perdue, along with several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating.

Burial was in the Shelton Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to help pay final expenses.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis Bernice Marcum Shelton