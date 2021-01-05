, 70, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at her residence in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Anderson “Bud” and Voiser Gibbons Shelton. She was of the Catholic faith and attended Emmanuel Catholic Church, was a registered nurse and registered respiratory therapist with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Howard Neal; her brothers, Clarence Shelton, Donald Shelton, Lewis Shelton and Russell Shelton.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Neal of Byrdstown, Tennessee; her siblings, Wanda (Dave) Howell, Peggy (Kenny) Cope, Clyde (Janet) Shelton, Raymond Shelton and Arnold Shelton; sisters-in-laws, Bernice Shelton, Margie White and Patty Norris, grand-daughter, Kenaii Neal, and host of many other friends and relatives.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Father Michael Ajay officiating.

Burial was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the funeral home to help pay final expenses.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at campbell-new.com.

Carolyn Sue Shelton Neal