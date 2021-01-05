Paul “PJ” Catron, 76, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the University of Kentucky A.B. Chandler hospital.

He was a member of the Stony Point Baptist Church and a Vietnam veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruby Bruce Catron.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne Catron; two sons, Pete (April) Catron and Jake Catron; siblings Mark Scott, Dawn Catron and Sue (John) Davis; eight nieces and nephews.

Services were held Friday, January 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns offdiciating. Burial was in the Cartwright Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.