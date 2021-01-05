Christmas events combine to assist over 700 less fortunate kids and families

An effort by two local Christmas programs, an established ongoing event and a new event, which were basically combined this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, proved to be a great success and huge help to many less fortunate children, families and elderly residents in Albany and Clinton County.

The 15th annual Christmas at Home, along with the newly created Operation Hometown Christmas, with a tremendous boost from Pastor Bobby Grant of Good Hope Ministries and the Feed America program, provided food, toys, and clothing that served over 700 individuals and families in the community during the 2020 Christmas season.

The event was made possible with the help of over 100 total volunteers working in both programs, with the Christmas at Home program being coordinated through the City of Albany and spearheaded by City Clerk Melissa Smith, primarily providing food to families, especially the elderly.

Operation Hometown Christmas, an idea of Extension Agent Christy Nuetzman and several volunteers, provided toys, food and clothing items to families through the schools.

Bro. Grant, through his local ministry, secured some 52,500 tons of food from Feed America, which was picked up by a volunteer truck driver from Byrdstown, Tennessee and delivered to the Clinton County Middle School, where some 95 volunteers helped box and deliver the food and other items to families.

Food for the Christmas at Home program was brought to Albany City Hall and either picked up by residents or delivered by city employee volunteers to citizens, primarily elderly individuals.

Smith said that over 300 families received food from the Christmas at Home program, with much of the food being taken to elderly residents at the housing project on Third Street, Golden Harvest Village and over 60 homes.

Some food, other than that secured through Feed America, came through donations from churches and businesses, as well as monetary donations.

Bro. Grant noted the truck driver from Byrdstown, after just completing a long haul the day prior, and another local resident, picked up the food in Elizabethtown and brought it back to Albany.

Smith, in noting the Christmas at Home did only food this year, has stressed taking care of the elderly and disabled through the program was a top priority for her. “The vast majority of food we delivered in the city was to the elderly and disabled, and that is always my main concern,” she said.

Grant also estimated that over half of the children from the schools and their families were touched in some way from the programs, especially the Operation Hometown Christmas event.

Both Grant and Smith thanked all volunteers who worked at the middle school with both programs boxing and delivering items, all churches for their donations, individuals for monetary help and local businesses that supported both programs.

“There was a lot of man hours put into this,” said Grant, including use of equipment and so forth.

“I think at least 10 percent of everyone in the county was helped in some way this (past) year,” Grant said, concluding that he was thrilled by the success and number of residents who received assistance, saying he was extremely proud of our community.

Nuetzman noted three other individuals, Sarah Browning, April Speck, and Stacy Smith made OHC happen this year.

They issued the following release pertaining to the pilot year’s success:

“Overall, we served 414 kids and adults this year. That is unduplicated numbers since we created an application process and double checked that people were not already being served which was our intent with OHC to avoid duplication and serve more families effectively. We served families up until two days before Christmas as long as the calls came in or messages came to us through the Operation Hometown Christmas Facebook page. Sponsors commented that they were pleased in knowing that they were providing to families that truly needed assistance and that things were organized. Overall, we worked with at least 95 different individuals, churches, businesses, and groups that sponsored families, donated clothing, food, or toys, or made monetary donations. Now that the system is in place, families know how to apply, sponsors know who to reach out to in order to adopt families, make donations, become partners in the effort, etc. It was heartwarming to interact with some of the families as they shared how the program really helped their families this year. There’s a couple that really touched my heart and brought me to tears. We very seldom get thank you cards at work and when a family brings one in for this program, then you know you’ve done exactly what you needed to do.

“We had a few bumps along the way for our first year but we expected that would be the case. We’ve made notes of things to improve upon for next year and invite everyone who wants to join us at our next meeting on Friday, January 15 at 9 a.m. It will be held via Zoom in order to practice health and safety guidelines, but people can access the meeting by computer or phone. Details are already on our Operation Hometown Christmas Facebook page or folks can call the Extension Office for more information.”