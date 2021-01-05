Time for some roundball





This week will be the first week Clinton County will be able to take the floor against an opponent, as the start of winter sports is finally here. The Bulldogs and the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Cumberland County Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) and both teams will be at home on Friday night to host Russell County at 6 p.m. Both teams will also travel to Franklin-Simpson on Saturday, with the Lady Dawgs scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.

Above and below, Bulldogs Head Coach Todd Messer took the floor for a final practice on Monday before opening the season against Cumberland County.

Tuesday night’s games at Cumberland County were played too late for this week’s Clinton County News, and coverage of those games, as well as additional games that will be played this week, will be included in next week’s issue.