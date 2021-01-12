Faye Ferrill, 95, of Paris, Kentucky, and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Ferrill, and her parents, Rube and Hattie Felkins Shelton.

She was a graduate of Clinton County High School, a retired bookkeeper at Eagle Pass Cheese Company where she worked for thirty plus years, a former Bourbon County Homemaker, a member of Clintonville Christian Church as well the Clintonville Disciple Women’s Fellowship, and a former member of Maupin Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Lois (Nick) Carter; two grandchildren, Morgan Carter (Caleb) Sadler, and Logan (Amelia) Carter. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Charleigh Ann Sadler, Nolan Groff Carter; a sister, Irene Mullins.

A graveside service was held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Maupin Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Charles H. Kemp officiating.

Due to COVID concerns, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Clintonville Christian Church, 141 Austerlitz Road, Paris, KY 40361 or Bourbon County 4-H, 603 Millersburg Road, Paris, Kentucky 40361. www.hintonturner.com