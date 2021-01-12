Billy Joe Starns, 54, of Bronston, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset, Kentucky.

A native of Albany, Kentucky, he was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Starns; three half-brothers, Marshall, Arnold and Willard Stearns; and two half-sisters, Sue House and Kathy Crabtree.

He is survived by his mother, Ora Lee Starns, of Albany; two children, Nathan and Logan Starns, both of Bronston; one sister, Pam Bradley of Albuquerque, New Mexico; five brothers, Randall, Rayborn, Rodney, Terry and Jerry Starns, all of Albany; two half-sisters, Francis Lovett and Nita Williams of New Castle, Indiana; many nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral service was held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial was in the Bronston Cemetery.

You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com

Lake Cumberland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.