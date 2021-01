Deborah Ann Tuggle, 69, of George Sloan Road, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at Bowling Green Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cecil Tuggle; her parents, Robert and Mary Manrod Stockton; her siblings, Bobby Stockton, Samuel Ed Stockton, Raymond A. Stockton and Mary Gibson.

She is survived by her children, Joyce (Mark) Bell of Albany, and Allen (Chasity) Tuggle, of Berea, Kentucky; a brother, Bro. Hayden Stockton Vance; her grandchildren, Morgan (Justin) Parrigin, Annie (Creed) Hayes, Brooklyn Tuggle, Kourtney Tuggle, Sheena (Josh) Choate, Dustin (Christy) Jones, Skylam Parrigin and Otis Parrigin; great grandchildren, Carly Jones, Elizabeth Choate, Carsyn Choate, Skylam Parrigin and Otis Parrigin; special friends, Ernest Guffey, Mary Jo Hartman and Breanna Page.

Services were held at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home, Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with David Stearns, Mike Huffaker and Ron Shipman officiating.

Burial was in the Highway Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.