Lady Dawgs continue run in All ‘A’ Classic regional





The Clinton County Lady Dawgs picked up a win during its season opener against Cumberland County, lost to Russell County at home in overtime, and took 4th Region opponent Franklin-Simpson down to the wire only to come out with a loss during the first week of the 20-21 season.

On Monday of this week, Clinton County traveled again to Cumberland County to take on the Lady Panthers in the opening round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic.

Clinton County came out with a victory and will move on to play in the semi-finals Wednesday against Monroe County.

Clinton County 49

Cumberland Co. 40

The Lady Dawgs opened up Monday night’s game with a quick 5-0 lead over the Lady Panthers.

Cumberland County cut the lead to two points on a three pointer, but Clinton County’s Sara Turner answered with a three pointer of her own for an 8-3 lead in the first quarter.

Clinton County would fail to score again in the period as Cumberland County cut the lead to two points at the end of the first period, 8-6.

As the second quarter got underway, Clinton County started the period with a 9-2 run to reach a 17-8 lead.

Cumberland County cut the lead to four point, 17-13, but a three pointer by Tatum Harlan put the Lady Dawgs up by seven, 20-13.

The Lady Dawgs finished the quarter with two more baskets to Cumberland County’s one for a 24-15 halftime lead.

The third quarter continued to be a back and forth game for both teams.

Cumberland County got to within three points a couple of times, but never any closer.

At the end of the third quarter, Clinton County maintained a five point lead, 30-25.

The fourth quarter was smoother sailing for the Lady Dawgs as Clinton County posted 19 points for the period compared to Cumberland County’s 15.

By the final buzzer, Clinton County had picked up the first round win, 49-40, and will play Monroe County Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in Metcalfe County.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Mann 18

Cope 10

Moons 9

Harlan 5

Turner 3

Sutton 3

Young 1

Clinton County 39

Franklin-Simpson 43

The Lady Dawgs traveled to Franklin-Simpson on Saturday in what turned out to be a down-to-the wire finish for the Lady Dawgs.

Abbi Young started off quick with a three pointer, for a 3-0 lead for the Lady Dawgs, but Franklin-Simpson answered with a three pointer of its own for a 3-3 tie.

During the next several minutes, Clinton County put together an 11-0 run to lead 14-3.

Franklin-Simpson came back and scored the final eight points of the quarter to cut Clinton County’s lead to three points, 14-11.

During the second quarter, Franklin-Simpson picked up where it left off by scoring back-to-back baskets for a one point lead, 15-14.

A foul shot and a three pointer by Young put the Lady Dawgs back up, 18-15, but Franklin-Simpson just wouldn’t go away.

At the 2:40 mark, Franklin-Simpson took the lead, 21-19 and added to it with another basket, 23-19.

The Lady Dawgs fought back and ended the quarter down by only two points, 23-21.

During the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs regained the lead, 26-25.

Clinton County’s shot wouldn’t fall in the third quarter, allowing Franklin-Simpson to jump out to a 35-26 lead.

Braylee Mann cut the lead to five points on a field goal and two free throws, 35-30, at the end of the third quarter.

To start the fourth quarter, Franklin-Simpson added a field goal to lead by seven points, 37-30.

Clinton County then went to work adding seven points to the board to tie the score at 37 each with 2:10 on the clock.

Franklin-Simpson quickly put five points on the board for a 42-37 lead, but Clinton County added a basket to the mix to cut the lead to three points, 42-39.

At the end of the game the Lady Dawgs couldn’t overcome the deficit as Franklin-Simpson took the four point win, 43-39.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Sutton 12

Young 9

Mann 8

Moons 7

Harlan 2

Cope 1

Clinton County 43

Russell County 47

Overtime

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs hosted Russell County Friday night at Lindle Castle Gymnasium in a game that needed extra time to determine a winner.

During the first quarter, Clinton County fell behind early, 6-2, but with a free throw by Landree Moons, a three pointer by Young and a field goal by Mann, the Lady Dawgs gained a two point lead, 8-6, with 3:45 on the clock.

Russell County finished the quarter with a 7-1 run to lead 13-9 at the end of the period.

Clinton County continued to struggle in the second quarter as Russell County grabbed a 10 point lead by halftime.

During the period, the Lady Dawgs only put up six points, compared to Russell County’s 12.

At the half, Clinton County went in to the locker room down by 10 points, 25-15.

Russell County picked up where it left off in the first half by scoring a basket right out of the gate to start the second half.

Clinton County then started chipping away at the lead, as Sutton, Young and Mann added a combined six points to the board to trail, 27-21.

At the 4:15 mark, Russell County hit a field goal to extend the lead to eight points, 29-21. Clinton County answered with two free throws by Moons, 29-23.

By the end of the period, Tatum Harlan has scored a field goal to bring the Lady Dawgs to within three points, 31-28.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Russell County hit three shots from the foul line to take a 34-28 lead.

A basket by Makenzie Cope and one by Moons cut the lead to two points with 2:09 on the clock, 34-32.

Mann tied the score at 34 with 1:10 left in regulation, but Russell County hit a field goal and a free throw to go up by three points, 37-34 with 36 seconds remaining.

With 22 seconds on the clock, Mann hit a field goal to cut the lead to one, 37-36.

Russell County then hit one of two from the line to extend its lead to two points, 38-36, with 16 seconds remaining.

Head Coach Ansley Nelson called a timeout with 11 seconds remaining to set up a one last shot attempt.

With the clock winding down, Mann was fouled on a shot with four seconds left.

She went to the line and drained both shots to tie the score at 38 and send the game into overtime.

During the overtime period, Clinton County took the lead, 40-38, on two foul shots by Mann at the 2:22 mark.

Russell County then answered with a three pointer for a one point edge, 41-40.

The Lady Lakers extended the lead to three points on two foul shots, 43-40.

Mann was sent to the line once again and hit one of two to get to within two points of Russell County, 43-41.

Russell County was then sent to the line twice, where four free throws were made, to extend the lead to 47-41 with 19 seconds on the clock.

Clinton County’s Ashton Daniels hit a shot at the buzzer to cut into the lead, but it wasn’t enough for the victory as the Lady Dawgs fell, 47-43.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Mann 21

Moons 7

Young 5

Cope 4

Sutton 2

Daniels 2

Harlan 2

Clinton County 53

Cumberland Co. 32

Clinton County traveled to Cumberland County Tuesday night of last week for the season opener against the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Dawgs started off slow with the Lady Panthers scoring the first four points of the game.

Moons went to the line at the 6:48 mark to cut the lead to two points, 4-2.

The Lady Panthers hit another field goal at the 5:09 mark to move back up by four points, 6-2, and added a free throw for a 7-2 lead.

Clinton County then kicked it into high gear putting together a 14-0 run to close out the quarter. By the start of the second quarter, the Lady Dawgs had a 16-7 lead and never looked back.

The Lady Dawgs continued its run in the second quarter for a total of 25-3 to lead Cumberland County 27-10 at the 2:39 mark.

Cumberland County added two field goals to cut the lead to 13, 27-14, but two free throws by Mann put the Lady Dawgs up 29-14 with 42 seconds remaining before the half.

Cumberland County hit a three at the end of the period for a halftime score of 29-17.

The Lady Dawgs started the second half with a 9-2 run against the Lady Panthers to take a 38-19 lead.

By the end of the third quarter, Clinton County remained in control and led, 42-23.

The final quarter was just a formality for the Lady Dawgs as Clinton County never lost control of the game.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County took the win by 21 points, 53-32.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Mann 14

Moons 12

Young 9

Sutton 8

Harlan 6

Longwell 2

Turner 2

Aysha Sutton put up a three pointer during Clinton County’s first home game against Russell County on Friday, January 8. The Lady Dawgs lost the game, 47-34 in overtime.

Abbi Young let a three pointer fly during Clinton County’s opening game against Cumberland County on January 5. Clinton County won the game and Young finished with nine points.