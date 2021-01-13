Sheriff Vincent’s department makes drug related arrests



Wesley Rains

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has made several arrests during the new year and according to Sheriff Jeff Vincent, all have been drug related.

On January 2, at approximately 10 p.m., a search warrant was executed at 111 Ellis Road in Albany.

After the search warrant was issued, seven individuals were arrested and lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Joseph Scott Cope, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (meth).

Jonathan Stuber, 32, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams of meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Candie Ann Stuber, 31, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donavan Waller, 26, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams of meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Nicole Scott, 35, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, (greater than 2 grams of meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Wayne Phillips, 33, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth).

Summer L. Sexton, 21, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Lagos is the case officer on those arrests.

On January 4, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Sheriff Vincent and Deputy Kent McDaniels responded to a call on KY Hwy. 1590. According to Vincent, upon arriving on the scene, it was found that the suspect, Andrew D. Bledsoe, 26, had stolen a Toyota truck from Tennessee and left the truck at 1590 Auto Sales. Vincent said Bledsoe then broke into several vehicles at 1590 Auto Sales and traveled down Ky. Hwy. 1590 and stole several items from four other residences.

Bledsoe was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, public intoxication first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking under $500, criminal trespassing in the second degree, and theft by unlawful taking greater than $10,000.

According to Sheriff Vincent, all property was recovered and returned to the owners.

Bledsoe was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Also on January 4, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 127, approximately seven miles north of Albany, Ricky J. Wright, 57, was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 2 grams of meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain regular insurance, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, and possession of marijuana.

Wright was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

On January 5, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m., a search warrant was executed 12 miles north of Albany on Wells Bottom Road.

Three individuals were arrested including Jennifer Lynn Stockton, 44, for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

According to the police report, during the search, 2.56 ounces of meth was recovered along with more than $1,800 in cash.

Troy Lane Pryor, 58, was also arrested at the same location and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Stephanie Renee Craig, 30, was also arrested on Wells Bottom Road at the same residence and charged with prescription of a controlled substance not in original container, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Stockton, Pryor and Craig were all lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

On January 9, 2021, a traffic stop by Deputy Chris McGuffin led to the arrest of three individuals at Junction Station in Clinton County.

Justin Eric Gibson, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense.

According to the police report, after the traffic stop was made and search consent was given, a total of 6.12 grams of meth was recovered inside the 2007 Peterbilt truck.

Also on the scene was Rhianna Elmore, 22, and Wesley Rains, 19.

Elmore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the police report, Elmore was located in the sleeper compartment in the 2007 Peterbilt truck operated by Gibson.

Rains was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth).

Gibson, Elmore and Rains were lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, a traffic stop executed by Deputy Lagos led to the arrest of Shayne Capps, 30. He was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license first offense, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Capps was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

On Monday, January 11, a search warrant was obtained to search the residence at Albany Manor by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent.

Sarah Cash, 28, was arrested and charged for trafficking of a controlled substance in the first degree (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

She was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.



