Murder: suspect charged with causing wreck after saying Jesus told him to

A Saturday afternoon traffic accident in Clinton County has left an Albany woman dead, an infant injured and a Wayne County man charged with murder after he reportedly told police that he caused the wreck at the direction of Jesus.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Debra Brown, 61, of Albany, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus east on KY 90 when her vehicle was struck head-on.

Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Steve Talbott.

According to the police report, Brown’s vehicle was struck head-on by a 1999 Chevy Silverado being operated by Jesse Brown, 31, of Monticello, Kentucky.

In the citation issued by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason Warinner, it was noted that Jesse Brown told authorities that he had been told by Jesus to cause a wreck in order to save the life of his seven month-old son, who was in the vehicle with him at the time of the accident.

“Brown stated that Dalton had died and Jesus told him that if he would hit the oncoming car, Dalton would be brought back to life and things would be better,” Trooper Warinner noted in the citation issued to Brown following Saturday’s wreck.

The accident report notes that Jesse Brown’s vehicle entered into the east bound lane, striking the vehicle being operated by Debra Brown.

It was also reported that other vehicles had been run off the road by Jesse Brown prior to the crash that killed Debra Brown.

The report further notes that Jesse Brown was holding a seven month old child on his lap while driving when the accident occurred.

The child and Jesse Brown were later located at the Wayne County Hospital, where the child was treated and later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Jesse Brown was not injured in the accident, according to the accident report.

Jesse Brown was arrested and charged with murder, speeding 26 MPH over the speed limit, DUI first with aggravating circumstance, wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was lodged in the Clinton County Detention Center.

This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Jason Warinner. Trooper Warinner was assisted at the scene by Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County EMS, Albany Fire Department, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, and Clinton County State Highway Department.