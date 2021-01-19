, 88, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Homer and Ermon Honeycutt Pryor, and the wife of the late Coleman Goodman.

She is survived by six daughters, Phyllis (Jackie) Flowers, Judy (Danny) Thomas, Kathy (David) McCarty, Betty (Greg) Smith, Becky (Pink) Means, Angie (Brian) York; one son, Chris (Tracy) Goodman; one sister, Anita Lowhorn; three brothers: Carl Pryor, of Albany, Larry Pryor, of Monticello, Kentucky ,and Cecil Pryor, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren, Gretchen, Ashley, Tripp, Derrick, Devan, Hilary, Blake, Lindsay, Parker, Jordan, Dalton, and Gracyn; four great-grandchildren: Caleb, Ella, Piper, and Luke.

Services were held Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 1:00 p. m., at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David McCarty officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Inez Goodman