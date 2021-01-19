, 89, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at The Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late John L. and Docia Wilborn Means. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church, and a cook for the City Cafe and The Albany Drive-In.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jack Albertson; siblings, Bill Means, Betty Tayse, Sandy Shook, and Fay Allred.

She is survived by her son, David Means of Honolulu, Hawaii; siblings, Shelby (J.D.) Ferrell of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Charles (Heidi) Means of Anderson, Indiana; one granddaughter, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private funeral service was held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 with Bro. Bob Sawyer, Bro. Bob Thrasher, and Dr. William C. Powell officiating.

Burial was in the Craig Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Johnnie Marie Means