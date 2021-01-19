, 80, of Lynn, Indiana, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Reid Health.

He was born in Albany, to Ernest and Lena (Purdue) Kemplen. He resided in Albany, Kentucky, and Indiana for many years. He was a retired employee of Chevrolet in Muncie.

Survivors include two children, Lena Katherine (Richard) Schneider and Jimmie D. Kemplen; grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three brothers, Walter Kemplen, Wendell Kemplen and Jessie Kemplen; several nieces and nephews; very special friend, Phyllis Schoop, and her son, David.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; four brothers, Eugene, Robert, Johnny and Edwin; a sister, Marie.

Services were Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Culberson Funeral Home. Burial was in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com

Jimmie Floyd Kemplen