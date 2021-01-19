Clinton students receive academic honors at Lindsey Wilson College

Eleven Clinton County residents have received academic honors at Lindsey Wilson College for the 2020 fall semester.

Macy Campbell, Ashlie Cross, Joelie Hicks, and Matthew Hunter were named to the President’s List.

Madison Adkins, Abigail Craig, Cheyanne Davis, Zachary McFall, Cydney Sampson, Chyiann Sexton, and Alexis Wells were named to the Dean’s List.

Students named to the President’s List earned a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List earned at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.