School board holds first business meeting of 2021 with newest member, told COVID-19 vaccinations for staff could begin Friday

Clinton County Board of Education held its first regular business meeting of 2021 Monday with all members present, including newest member Ronald Albertson. The board had held a work session on most of the items voted on the previous Thursday evening.

Superintendent Tim Parson relayed some good news during his monthly superintendent’s report, saying that the COVID vaccine for all staff who wish to receive it will be available Friday of this week.

Parson said Cumberland Family Medical would have 200 doses of the vaccine available and estimated up to 140 local staff may take the shot. He further noted that vaccine left over would go to 1B recipients, which include elderly individuals most at risk.

Parson also noted the number of staff members who had been on quarantine due to the COVID virus were down quite a bit, as well as noting the overall number of cases being reported is somewhat lower than in past weeks.

The meeting opened with the Moment of Inspiration, given by retired former Clinton County Schools Superintendent Mickey McFall.

Following roll call of members and adoption of the agenda, Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson recognized board members with a certificate and a gift of appreciation from the local district and KSBA (Kentucky School Boards Association). January is School Board Appreciation Month.

Parson also gave recognition to the Clinton County Middle School Academic Team for its feats in recent competitions, noting those members would be recognized for their accomplishments at a future time when COVID-19 gathering restrictions are eased.

Parson thanked all the board members for a sometimes thankless job, noting that in this period of time, “We can be right and wrong with every decision we make,” further adding the board’s ultimate goal was to do what is best for the children.

The board then heard a Food Service presentation from Food Service Director Paulette Brinley, who reviewed the report she had presented to board members, as well as mentioning recommendations pertaining to the Wellness Program policies.

Brinley highly praised all of the food service staff, bus drivers, and school staff and administrators for their work through this difficult pandemic period.

The superintendent said there was another push, in today’s political climate, partially due to many school closings, for the privatization of schools.

Parson has already started a push back locally to advocate for public education and will put that message online on social media, giving people a chance to tell their stories of how public education has influenced their lives.

Parson said that dollars that go to private education may mean the end to public education as we know it today.

During the report, Parson briefly discussed federal funding for education to help make up for students who had to be taught from home; the school facilities plan which will concentrate on the high school; and having a Special Olympics program beginning in the next school year.

Following a brief monthly financial report from outgoing Finance Director Mike Reeves, the board moved into action items on the agenda.

The board will keep its current chairperson and vice-chairperson in place for a two-year period, as board member Kevin Marcum moved to reappoint Leslie Stockton as chairperson. The motion was seconded by Gary Norris and passed unanimously.

Also on a motion by Marcum, seconded by Bobbi Ann Stone, the board voted to retain Norris as vice-chairperson, with the motion also passing without opposition.

Also on a motion by Marcum, the board voted 5-0 to keep Winter Huff as the school board attorney.

On a motion by Stockton, the board voted to approve the Food Service Nutritional and Physical Activity Report Card and Wellness Policies on Physical Activity and Nutrition.

Then, on a motion by Stone, the board voted to appoint the School District’s Calendar Committee for the 2021-22 school year.

Those members will consist of Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York; ECC Principal Sheldon Harlan; school board member Leslie Stockton; parent members April Speck and Vic Soma; elementary teacher Sandy Shelton; middle/high school teacher Kasey Conner; classified employee April Catron; and community members, Sarah Browning and Ashley Mason.

After approving KSBA board member training on a motion by Norris, the board, on a motion by Marcum, voted to approve review of the 2021-22 draft budget, which had been presented at the previous week’s work session.

The draft budget, which requires no official vote, is a projection of funding and disbursements for an upcoming year and is one of three total budgets the board has to consider throughout the year.

After approving consent items of minutes, a leave of absence, subsequent disbursements and payment of bills, and with no public comments being made, the 42 minute session was then adjourned.

The next school board work session is scheduled for Thursday, February 11, and next regular business meeting for Monday, February 15. Both meetings will be held at the old Central Office Annex located on Hwy. 127 Business North at 5 p.m.