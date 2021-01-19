WiFi Hotspot units are now available for loan from Clinton Public Library

Clinton County Public Library has been selected as one of 20 U.S. libraries to participate in Community Connect: Digital Access at Home, an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) and Capital One that offers cash grants to help rural libraries offer internet access and financial education for their patrons.

“We are so proud to be selected from a pool of more than 170 applicants to bring Community Connect to Clinton County Public Library,” said Library Director Margaret England. “We encourage people to check out a WiFi Hotspot. We are also excited to offer resources for online banking and money management to our community during a time when it is much needed.”

Community Connect began at Clinton County Public Library (CCPL) on Monday, January 11. Starting on that date, four Verizon WiFi hotspots became available for check-out. Cardholders who are 18 years old and have a Clinton County Public Library Card in good standing will be able to check out a hotspot for seven days.

CCPL will also receive a $2,000 cash grant to support programs that will help educate people about online banking, money management and other financial topics. For more information, call the Public Library at (606) 387-5989 or visit the website at clintoncountypubliclibrary.org.

As the past year has shown, people across the country are increasingly reliant on internet for essential services like education and tele-medicine, but rural areas often lack the internet access found in more populated regions. Twenty-two percent of Americans in rural areas lack broadband coverage, according to the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

England also added the WiFi hotspot access would be included (at least one) in the Bookmobile. The vehicle could have access at a residence, or a central location residents could go to gain the access. For example, people needing medical information, etc. could get the information and have it printed out from the hotspot in the Bookmobile.

About Clinton County Public Library: CCLP is a free, public library that houses a large collection of fiction and non-fiction books, movies, magazines and a local archive of genealogy records. CCPL also provides access to computers, the internet and WiFi. The website provides access to many free on-line resources, including archives of past issues of the New Era and Clinton County News. Be sure to visit clintoncountypubliclibrary.org.

****************

Clinton County Public Library WiFi Hotspot Lending Policy

Description: A WiFi “hotspot” is a device you can use to connect to a mobile wireless device, such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet, to the internet. The hotspot is portable, so you can connect your device almost wherever you are.

Policy: The Clinton County Public Library lends Wi-Fi Hotspots to CCPL Cardholders who are 18 years old and up and have a Clinton County Library Card in good standing (no fines, overdue items and no history of a delinquent account.)

New Card Holders must establish a borrowing record for three consecutive months with at least three checkouts before being allowed to check out a hotspot.

Only one (1) hotspot per household can be checked out for seven (7) days. A hotspot can provide internet service for up to five (5) devices. Hotspots cannot be renewed and there is no grace period. Hotspots can be reserved. Patrons will be notified by phone only when their hold is ready for pick-up. Patrons will have 48 hours from the time of the notification call to check out the hotspot. Failure to pick up within 48 hours will release the hotspot to another patron. (The hold period may be extended, at the discretion of the library, due to the library hours and holiday schedules.)

Overdue fines will accrue at $5 per day, up to the maximum replacement cost of the hotspot. Hotspots must be returned in person to a library staff member. Hotspots left in the drop box will result in a $50 fine.

When a hotspot is returned directly to a staff member, the hotspot will be examined to ensure that all components are returned and that there is no damage. A hotspot will not be considered returned until all components are returned.

The library reserves the right to refuse the service to patrons who abuse equipment or who are repeatedly late in returning materials. The library is not responsible for any liability, damages or expense resulting from the misuse of the device, connection of the device to other electronic devices, or data lost resulting from the use of the hotspot.

At the time of checkout, the borrowing patron must present their library card and state-issued ID. Once a patron’s card is verified as being in good standing, a staff member will explain the Library’s Wireless Hotspot Policies and Restrictions and have the patron sign the lending agreement. A copy of the original signed agreement will be given to the patron (the original will be kept on file at the library).

Internet service relies on cell tower technology and coverage. Service outside the continental United States is prohibited; any fees associated with use outside of this area will be the responsibility of the borrower. User experience can vary based on location. The library is not responsible for personal information shared over the internet or for information or websites accessed. The library is not responsible for any liability, damages or expense resulting from the use of the hotspot.

By borrowing and initiating use of the library’s hotspot, the user agrees to abide by the library’s policies and rules, and agrees to hold the library and its agents harmless from any and all claims, losses, damages, obligations or liabilities, directly or indirectly, relating to the use of the library’s hotspot and internet access provided by the library. Deliberate altering of any files or modifying the configuration of library-owned equipment is strictly prohibited.

Hotspots must be kept in a temperature-controlled environment (i.e. not left in vehicles or in extreme temperatures).

Parents/guardians are responsible for the use of the hotspot by minors.

Unlawful use of the internet or use that violates the Library’s Electronic Resources Policy is prohibited and will result in the loss of privileges. The library prohibits the use of its devices for the display or downloading of pornographic or obscene materials.