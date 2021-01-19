Dawgs win All ‘A’ Regional





The Clinton County Bulldogs made it to the 4th Region All “A” Classic Championship game last Friday night by defeating Cumberland County on Monday, January 11, 60-55, and Monroe County on Thursday, January 14, 77-54.

Friday night’s championship game against Metcalfe County went down to the wire, with Clinton County hitting nine three-pointers, compared to the Hornets’ eight, giving Clinton County the three point victory, 62-59.

In the championship game, Nick Brown recorded a game high 24 points, including four three-pointers, Bryson Cross also hit four three-pointers and finished with 15 points on the night, Nick Delk added 14 points, Chase Stines put up six and Blake Melton hit one three pointer for the game.

In the top photo, the Clinton County Bulldogs, along with coaches and staff, posed for a team photo after the conclusion of Friday night’s championship game.

In the photos right, seniors Chase Stines and Nick Brown took a minute to cut down the nets at Metcalfe County after winning the 4th Region All “A” Classic Regional Title.

The All “A” Classic State tournament will be played in Richmond February 16-21, with final are still being finalized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Friday night’s win, the Dawgs moved to 6-0 on the season and a hard fought battle against Campbellsville on Monday night resulted in another Dawg victory, 47-38, moving Clinton County to a 7-0 standing.

Details of the games from the past week appear this week in Sports.