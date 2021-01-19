Zoom event slated for January 28

Clinton County residents who have questions, concerns or comments regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine, its availability, scheduling, or any other concerns, are invited to a scheduled Zoom computer meeting.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig has told the Clinton County News that a Zoom meeting to address questions and concerns from local citizens has been organized and will be held online Thursday, January 28, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Craig noted that the event is a partnership informational opportunity that is being organized by his office, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, The Med Center at Albany and other local and regional health providers.

In an effort to provide the best answers to questions the public may have, his office is asking that the public contact his staff to provide questions ahead of time, so that any research into correct answers can be completed before the January 28 Zoom conference.

Questions may be submitted by calling the Judge/Executive’s office at 606-387-5234 during regular business hours.

Included among those who will be answering questions during the Zoom event will be two staff members from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department; Medical Director Christine Weyman, MD, PhD, and Public Health Preparedness Manager Amy C. Tomlinson, MPH.

This Zoom event will be limited to questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine only.

Use the following meeting link:

https://zoom.us/j/5990399610

from your computer, tablet, smart phone.