, 60, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Joseph Horace and Evelyn Teel Capps. She was a member of Living Word Assembly of God and an employee of Houchens Industries.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Reynolds of Burkesville, Kentucky, Teresa Capps (Steve) McGill of Louisville, Kentucky, Tammy (Bobby) Thurman of Summer Shade, Kentucky; one brother, Doug (Lisa) Capps of Russell Springs, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives.

The funeral was conducted on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Pastor Dana Coverstone officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Living Word Assembly of God Mission Fund.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Sharon Denise Capps Burns