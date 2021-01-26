Randal Page

Randall Page, 81, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky,

He was born in the Bow Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of the late Travis and Vivian Bruton Page. He was of Methodist faith, member of the former Irish Bottom Christian Church, was attending the Seminary United Methodist Church, served on the Soil Conservation board for over 25 years, was a member of The Cattlemen’s Association, was a member of the Kentucky National Guard and Army Reserve.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Sue Allen Page of Burkesville, Kentucky; daughter, Jana Lisa (Alan D.) Cash of Albany, Kentucky; grandson, Luke Travis Cash of Albany, Kentucky; sister, Sue Carolyn West of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives.

The funeral was conducted on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Greg Wells and Bro Jimmy Powell officiating. Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.