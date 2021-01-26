Joyce Tallent Pharis, 80, of N. U.S. 127 in Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Bowling Green Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Ralph Jefferson Pharis; her parents, Oakley and Marie Cummings Tallent; her sibings, Doris Ann Graham, Junior Cummings, Nathan Tallent, Dock Tallent, Lillian Tallent Barnes, Jessie Tallent Hicks, Stella Tallent Davis and Lyle Tallent.

She is surived by two daughters, Jamie (J.D.) Mullins and Tracie (Chad) Brown, both of Albany; a brother, Jerry (Louann) Tallent, of Albany; five grandchildren, Juliann Mullins (Ethan) Cook, Jana Lynn Mullins, Jordan Denise Mullins, Nathan Chad Pharis Brown and Kellie Jolynn Brown, all of Albany; one great-grandchild, Sawyer Drake Cook, of Albany; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Cave Springs Baptist Church with Ronnie Bernard and Devon Guy officiating. Burial was in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.