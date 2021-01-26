, 67, of Albany, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at The Tri-Star Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was born in, Somerset, Kentucky the daughter of Raymond and Lila Dot Cooksey Delk.

She was of the Baptist faith, a member of the Albany First Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Clinton County High School and attended Western Kentucky University. She was employed at Associates in Eye Care.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robert McCollough; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Odell and Betrice A. Pharris Groce.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Groce of Albany, Kentucky; children, Jennifer (Justin) Moore of Albany, Kentucky, Sarah (Mark) Neal of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Nancy McCollough of Gainesville, Florida, Jim (Debbie) Delk of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Alex Neal, Lucas Brown; nieces and nephew, Erin Michelle Sellers, Allison Spears, Shelby Delk, Ethridge Delk; sister-in-law, Shelia Groce.

The funeral service was on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Peolia Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the Peolia Cemetery in her memory.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Laura Alice Delk Groce