, 89, of Somerset, formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away in December 2020 at The Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky

She was born in Albany, Kentucky the daughter of James Ethridge and Blanche Lee Sawyers Cooksey.

She was of the Methodist faith, a member of the Albany First United Methodist Church, and a member of the Red Hat Club.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Delk; son-in-law, Robert McCollough.

She was joined in death by her daughter Laura Alice Delk Groce on January 14, 2021.

She is survived by her children, Nancy McCollough of Gainesville, Florida, Jim (Debbie) Delk of Albany, Kentucky; son-in-law, Phillip Groce of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Moore, Erin Michelle (John) Sellers, Sarah (Mark) Neal, Shelby Delk, Ethridge Delk; great-grandchildren, Alex Neal, Lucas Brown, Lila Sellers, Daniel Sellers. In Lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the Peolia Cemetery in her memory.

The funeral service was private. Burial in the Peolia Cemetery. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements

Lila Dot Cooksey Delk