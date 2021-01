An estimated 160 Clinton County residents received the first of two Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Saturday, during a day-long vaccination for school staff.

Above, Janis Brunker received her vaccine Saturday morning at Clinton County Middle School.

At far left, Debbie Conner was so happy to have received her vaccine, she placed her “I got My COVID-19 Vaccine!” sticker on her forehead while she waited for the mandatory 20 minute observation period.