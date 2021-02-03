, 87, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky,

She was born in Columbia, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas Elva and Lula Bunch Blair. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Red Banks United Methodist Church, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Arms; great-granddaughters, Christian Vibbert, Keiley Franklin; sisters, Yvonne Franklin, Mary Blair; brother, William “Billy” Blair; brother-in-law, William Huddleston, and infant son, Ricky Dean Franklin.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Franklin of Burkesville, Kentucky; children, Marvin “Junior” (Pat) Franklin of Lizton, Indiana, Tommy (Darlene) Franklin of Burkesville, Kentucky, Pam Arms of Palmetto, Florida, Doug (Brenda) Franklin of Lebanon, Indiana, Angela Antle of Palmetto, Florida, Robin Grider of Burkesville, Kentucky; sibling, Jewell Huddleston of Columbia, Kentucky; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren.

The funeral was conducted on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Jimmy Bunch officiating.

Burial was in the Grant Cemetery in Glens Fork, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Doris Emogene Blair Franklin