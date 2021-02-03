, 81, formerly of Albany, passed away Monday, January 25 in Baxter, Tennessee.

She was the wife of the late Grady “Moe” Cummings and a member of Pine Grove Methodist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Cathy (Bill) Walrath, of Gulf Shores, Alabama; two sons, Gary (Shirley) Cummings, of Cynthiana, Kentucky and Jeffery (Tonya) Cummings, of Baxter, Tennessee; one sister, Louise Burchett, of Albany, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Wayne Watts officiating. Burial was in the Five Springs Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Clarine Cummings