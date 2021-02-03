, 78, of Alpha, Kentucky, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at The Medical Center-Albany.He was the son of the late Melvin and Mildred Guffey Denney.

He is survived by his wife, Susie DeRossett Denney; one daughter, Tammy Denney; one son, Tony (Karen) Denney; three grandchildren, Matthew (Natalie) Denney, Megan Brown, and Beverly Norris; two step-grandchildren, Brandon (Analiza) Witham, and Jessica (Nathan) Britt; eight great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Roger Jones officiating. Burial was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Roger Melvin Denney