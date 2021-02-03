, 35, of Clermont, Georgia, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Foundation Food Group in Gainesville, Georgia.

He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the son of Cliff Murphy and Terri (Smith) Murphy. He was of Methodist faith, a member of Highland Chapel United Methodist Church, served four years each and was honorably discharged from the United States Army and the National Guard after serving a tour in Iraq and Afghanistan, agraduate of Cumberland County High School, and production superintendent at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Truman and Nancy Thomas Murphy, maternal grandfather, James Neal “Jimmie” Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Bryant) “Codi” Murphy of Burkesville, Kentucky; father, Cliff Murphy of Burkesville, Kentucky; mother and step father, Terri and B.J. Svajgl of Gainesville, Georgia; children, Cara Beth Murphy, Cassidy Mae Murphy; sister, Kelsi (Josh) Cooksey of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandmother, Lillie Anderson Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and many friends.

The funeral will be conducted on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Cumberland County High School Gymnasium in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Todd Bryant and Bro. Logan Wells officiating.

Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville with Military Honors provided by the Glasgow D.A.V. Chapter 20-Kentucky. Masks will be required and, in lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Cara and Cassidy Murphy Scholarship Fund C/O First and Farmers National Bank.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, is in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Corey Alan Murphy