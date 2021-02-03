, 66, of Tobin Ridge Road, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at The Medical Center-Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was a school teacher and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was the son of the late Wilmer, Sr. and Jo Ann Tallent Couch.

He was the husband of Patricia “Patty” Couch and the father of Jeremy (Lisa) Couch of Richmond, Kentucky, and Jennifer Couch Webb of Moss, Tennessee.

He is also survived by his step-children, Daniel Benedict and Rebecca Schwartz, both of Colorado; a sister, Anna Sue “Susie” (Roger) Osborne, of Albany; foster brother, Billy (Norma) Davis of Louisville, Kentucky; nine grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Johnny Davis officiating. Final resting place will be in the Aaron Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Wilmer Couch, Jr.