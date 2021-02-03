Kentucky State Police Post 15 investigates fatal collision in Clinton County

According to a police report issued by the Kentucky State Police, on February 1, 2021, at approximately 10:36 p.m. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to a two-vehicle collision on KY 90 that had resulted in a fatality.

Preliminary investigations indicate Michael Stevens, age 50, of Burkesville, was traveling west on KY 90 in a 2000 Toyota truck when he lost control due to slick road conditions. Stevens’ vehicle entered the east bound lane, striking a 2008 Dodge Nitro being operated by Jessie Bell, age 61, of Monticello.

Bell was wearing his seat belt and was transported by EMS to Wayne County Hospital. Stevens was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased by the Clinton County Coroner.

This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Jason Warinner. Clinton Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County EMS, Albany Fire Department, and Emergency Management.